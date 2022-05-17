Chamber breakfast is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch announced Wednesday that Jessica Schmidt and Johannah Moore have been named to the business incubators board of directors. Schmidt is a broker/owner at Reign Real Estate and resident of rural Haven. Schmidt attended Kansas State University, where she got her degree in Nutrition in Exercise Science. Discouraged by local job opportunities related to her degree, she tried out various career paths until she found her niche in real estate. Schmidt has since opened her own brokerage.

