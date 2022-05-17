ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Chamber breakfast is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce will host its next monthly breakfast on Wednesday starting at...

KSN News

Mayor of Goddard steps down

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of Goddard, Hunter Larkin, stepped down from his position at the city council meeting on Monday, May 16. I would like to make an announcement in regards to this last weekend’s news article. I believe it’s important for me to recognize that even though, you know it’s hard to […]
GODDARD, KS
Hutch Post

Community art projects tonight in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join the Hutchinson Art Center on Third Thursday tonight for two community arts project opportunities. There will be organic/nature themed art inspiration bags available to the public in conjunction with Crow and Co. and the Dirty Hands art/book club. Also, there will be a community mental...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend officials: Local sales tax will still apply to groceries

House Bill 2106 was signed into law last Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and Kansans will see the effects in their grocery bills next January. The “Axe the Food Tax” bill will gradually phase out the state sales tax on groceries. The current 6.5% state tax will be reduced to 4% on January 1, 2023, down to 2% the following year and completely eliminated by January 2025.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

StartUp Hutch adds to board of directors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch announced Wednesday that Jessica Schmidt and Johannah Moore have been named to the business incubators board of directors. Schmidt is a broker/owner at Reign Real Estate and resident of rural Haven. Schmidt attended Kansas State University, where she got her degree in Nutrition in Exercise Science. Discouraged by local job opportunities related to her degree, she tried out various career paths until she found her niche in real estate. Schmidt has since opened her own brokerage.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson splash pads open Friday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson announced Wednesday that it will open the splash pad at Voss Park this Friday. Typically, the Memorial Day holiday served as “opening day” for splash pads and public pools throughout the state. But since the last day of school for USD 309 is Thursday, the city decided to not make the public wait until after the holiday to enjoy the splash pad.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

WASAB considers vote to ban Petland animal sales in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not the first-time people have accused Petland of selling sick animals, and now, the Wichita Animal Services Advisory Board is considering a vote to ban retailers in the city from selling dogs and cats. But Petland says it works only with legitimate breeders and is...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita emergency veterinary hospital experiencing staffing shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita is experiencing a shortage of veterinarians causing it too potentially close periodically. The hospital, which is supposed to be open 24/7, had to close overnight earlier this month because of the staffing shortage. Medical Director Dr. Brock Lofgreen said until he finds more doctors, the problem will continue.
WICHITA, KS
abilenecityhall.com

Abilene Country Club Evaluation

On Monday, May 16, 2022, a community forum regarding the golf course was held during the City Commission meeting. Provided here is the Abilene Country Club Report that was presented at this meeting. If there are any questions regarding the golf course, please contact City Hall.
ABILENE, KS
Hutch Post

No Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting May 24

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items. The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, call the Planning Department at (620) 694-2639.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas governor signs bill to fully fund K-12 education

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2567 on Monday, which fully funds K-12 education for the fourth consecutive year and guarantees funding through the 2024 fiscal year. “I am pleased to be able to uphold my commitment to fully fund our public schools,” the governor said....
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Portion of East 11th to close starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that, starting Monday, May 23, East 11th Avenue will be closed between Cochran Street and North Pleasant Street for a bridge replacement. Local residents will have access to their homes during the work. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 26....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Work underway on new fire station

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dirt work is underway for the new Hutchinson fire station. The new station, which will be located at 23rd and Main on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, will replace the current station at 20th and Main. The station will have direct access to Main Street and will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

May 24 Reno County Commission meeting canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will not meet at its usual Tuesday agenda session that was scheduled for May 24. The commissioners will meet next on Tuesday, May 31. An agenda will be available for viewing as the meeting approaches on renogov.org.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

In God We Trust logo allowed back on Haven city vehicles

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) – In a reversal, the Haven city council voted Monday night to allow the logo, “In God We Trust,” on city vehicles. The Haven city council meeting was a packed house as attendees showed up to protest the removal of the logo. “They told the officer he needed to remove that from […]
HAVEN, KS
Little Apple Post

Run for the Wall riders will stop in Junction City

Run for the Wall visits Junction City Sunday evening. This is the cross country motorcycle ride from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Local spokesman Dave Eckel said the riders will travel from I-70 north on Washington Street through the Avenue of Flags to Heritage Park. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony in the park and dinner for the riders at the Eagles Lodge. Eckel anticipated approximately 300 motorcycles and about 470 people are due to arrive in Junction City about 6 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

