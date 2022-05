If you live in or visit New Jersey, look out. Got a license plate frame that professes your love for your sports team, or the dealer that took your money? You could become one of the hundreds of thousands of people ticketed for that highly illegal piece of decoration. NJ cops have gone so far overboard with the plate-frame tickets, the state is telling them to lay off, as NJ.com reports.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO