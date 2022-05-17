Mr. Richard H. Trent

KINGSPORT - Melvin Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2022, following a short hospitalization and rehab. Kellar was a loving husband to his wife Joy and never stopped being in love with her. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Philippines and Korea. He worked as a painter in Kingsport for many years. He was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church. Kellar always was willing to help others and regularly volunteered at church, Bancroft Bible Camp, and soup kitchens, as well as donating blood every time he was eligible for over 10 years. And most reliably Kellar never stopped giving his friends a hard time.

