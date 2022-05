A Johnson City woman is scheduled to appear in court after being arrested for shoplifting, and then authorities discover a large amount of drugs on the suspect. Carrie Capelouto was arrested for shoplifting. Capelouto,was searched and police discovered she had just under 90 grams of Methamphetamine, numerous pills, as well as drug paraphernalia on her person. Johnson City Police arrested Capelouto and is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO