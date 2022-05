Skygazers in the UK are set to be treated to a dramatic super blood moon in the early hours of Monday.In this year’s only full lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a deep coppery red as it drifts into the shadow of the Earth.The Earth’s atmosphere then bends light from the sun and bathes the moon in a red hue.Heads up that a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse will transform the sky on Monday 16 May🔴⏰The best time to see it in London will be at the (slightly awkward) time of between 4.29am and 5.06am, so set the alarm early:...

