The lineup for the first ever Portola Music Festival has officially been unveiled. Set to take place on September 24 and September 25 at San Francisco’s Pier 80, the inaugural lineup will feature headliners Flume and The Chemical Brothers along with performances from M.I.A, James Blake, KAYTRANADA, Toro Y Moi, Charli XCX, Channel Tres, slowthai, Yves Tumor, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress and more. The upcoming two-day festival was named after the 1909 Portola Festival, which marked the re-opening of San Francisco after the deadly 1906 earthquake that claimed the lives of over 3,000 people and destroyed more than 80% of the beloved city.

