7 things to watch in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other primaries Tuesday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal jury convicted Sean Robert Wathen on Friday, May 13 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Wathen worked with Larry Junior Hillbroom and others to acquire and smuggle methamphetamine through international airports between North Idaho and the Pacific Islands of Guam and Palau. Wathen acquired pounds of methamphetamine for Hillbroom over several months in 2015. Hillbroom and others would then use several different methods to smuggle the drugs, including shampoo containers and carrying the substance on their person, to Guam and Palau. Once in Guam or Palau, Hillbroom would coordinate with locally-based individuals to sell the methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers learned of the conspiracy, investigated, and ultimately arrested Hillbroom and his coconspirators.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO