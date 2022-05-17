ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

7 things to watch in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other primaries Tuesday

Cover picture for the articlePrimaries on Tuesday will test how far Republican voters are willing to go in embracing conservative candidates who could struggle to win in November’s general election. Five states are holding primaries Tuesday — Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Oregon — marking the most jam-packed date on the 2022 midterm calendar...

Wasden announces settlement with North Idaho contractor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday a settlement with Coeur d’Alene contractor Alexander Welstad and his company NAA Partners. The settlement revokes Welstad’s Idaho contractor registration and permanently prohibits him from advertising or providing construction services in the state. “Within a four month period,...
Idaho man convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal jury convicted Sean Robert Wathen on Friday, May 13 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Wathen worked with Larry Junior Hillbroom and others to acquire and smuggle methamphetamine through international airports between North Idaho and the Pacific Islands of Guam and Palau. Wathen acquired pounds of methamphetamine for Hillbroom over several months in 2015. Hillbroom and others would then use several different methods to smuggle the drugs, including shampoo containers and carrying the substance on their person, to Guam and Palau. Once in Guam or Palau, Hillbroom would coordinate with locally-based individuals to sell the methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers learned of the conspiracy, investigated, and ultimately arrested Hillbroom and his coconspirators.
