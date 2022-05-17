ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Josh catches up with local mountain biking club for kids

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC299_0fghwFlS00

MADISON, Wis. – The West Madison NICA MTB team is a member of the Wisconsin Cycling League, which is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

All rides are lead by coaches who are background-checked, trained, and certified by NICA and have wilderness first aid or higher training.

Emily Green is a coach with the local NICA team. They run some super fun programming for kids in 6th-12th grade, with a mission of building strong minds, bodies, character and communities through cycling.

They have a free, girls-only ‘Try-it-Out’ event coming up on May 21st where they are providing loaner bikes, teaching basic skills, and getting girls out to ride some easy trails. The event is designed to introduce girls to the sport.

Green says it’s an awesomely transformative sport, but girls are still just over 20% of the riders.

Click here to learn more about the West Madison NICA MTB team.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Turner Middle School hosts events for Mental Health Action Day

BELOIT, Wis. — Turner Middle School in Beloit on Thursday hosted a full day of activities to support mental health and wellness. The event, which coincides with Mental Health Action Day, included speakers from local community organizations, yoga and lessons on how to practice coping skills. MTV Entertainment Group first convened Mental Health Action Day with help from the White...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Greg Gard, American Family Insurance volunteers help frame new Habitat for Humanity home

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard took part in a frame-up for a new Habitat for Humanity home Thursday morning. Gard, along with more than 100 employees and agency owners from American Family Insurance, helped put together framing for the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at the insurance company’s headquarters on Madison’s far northeast side. ﻿ Gard said Thursday...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local non-profits receive $1,500 checks for community work

MADISON, Wis. — Two local non-profit groups each received a $1,500 check Thursday for their work in the community. The recipients were Briarpatch Youth Services, which offers services to runaway, homeless and at-risk youth in Dane County, and Little John’s Kitchens, which takes excess food from grocery stores and turns it into meals for people regardless of means. FROM MADISON...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#The West Madison Nica Mtb#Nica#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s kind of every man for himself’: Madison police looking to halt dangerous driving on city roads

MADISON, Wis. — As the number of motorists killed in crashes on Wisconsin roads and nationwide continues to trend upward, the Madison Police Department is doubling down on efforts to stop dangerous driving in the city. Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021, the highest in 16 years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 2021 fatality...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison mayor calls for ability to enact local gun policies in wake of racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at a grocery store in New York that left 10 people dead, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is calling on state lawmakers to allow cities to enact their own “common-sense gun policies that will help prevent future mass shootings.” The alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, 18, has been indicted for first-degree murder...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy