In the 608: Josh catches up with local mountain biking club for kids

MADISON, Wis. – The West Madison NICA MTB team is a member of the Wisconsin Cycling League, which is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

All rides are lead by coaches who are background-checked, trained, and certified by NICA and have wilderness first aid or higher training.

Emily Green is a coach with the local NICA team. They run some super fun programming for kids in 6th-12th grade, with a mission of building strong minds, bodies, character and communities through cycling.

They have a free, girls-only ‘Try-it-Out’ event coming up on May 21st where they are providing loaner bikes, teaching basic skills, and getting girls out to ride some easy trails. The event is designed to introduce girls to the sport.

Green says it’s an awesomely transformative sport, but girls are still just over 20% of the riders.

