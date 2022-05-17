Firefighters serenade Smithfield woman on her 93rd birthday

Cary, N.C. — A forklift crashed through the roof of a townhouse on Wednesday with the homeowner inside. According to the Town of Cary, the incident occurred just before noon at a home on Stonebend Loop off Ten Ten Road. Cary officials said a roofing company replacing shingles on...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said 12 school buses are out of commission after being damaged. Sheriff Ennis Wright said at 2 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at least one suspect entered the bus parking lot at Jack Britt High School at 7403 Rockfish Rd.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A playground in Chapel Hill was left heavily damaged after it went up in flames early Thursday. A battalion chief with the Chapel Hill Fire Department told CBS 17 that 20-foot flames were coming from the playground sets when they arrived before 5 a.m.
SELMA – A late night accident on Old Beulah Road caused major damage to a KIA minivan but spared the occupants inside from serious injury. The driver traveled off the road and struck a driveway culvert. The vehicle overturned and was left straddling a ditch, trapping the occupants inside.
Hope Mills, N.C. — Two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Hope Mills on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating the case as a double homicide. A man and a woman were found on the 6200 block of Hackberry Drive at Village Green apartments, according to police. Hope...
Zebulon, N.C. — A Zebulon home was badly burned in an overnight fire. Firefighters responded to the split-level home on N.C. Highway 39 late Tuesday night. The entire front side of the home was burned along with a vehicle in the driveway. WRAL News is working to learn if...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with murder following a Tuesday night shooting at an apartment complex in Raleigh, police said. The shooting took place at The Lakes Apartment complex, that is located in the 6600 block of Lakes Drive off Six Forks Road, around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a heavy police presence was seen shortly after by a CBS 17 crew.
Harnett County, N.C. — A man was struck and killed Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Harnett County after he got out of his tractor-trailer. Troopers at the scene said two men in a tractor trailer were driving north on I-95. The truck's brakes caught fire before 2 a.m., so they pulled over to the shoulder to disconnect the trailer from the truck.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue have reopened after a motorcycle driver and SUV collided Wednesday evening, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the area of Pamalee Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. and found a crash site near Van Buren Avenue, a...
Clayton, N.C. — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Wednesday morning in Johnston County, and officials say a teenage driver without a license was behind the wheel. The crash was reported before 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Guy Road near Clayton. Video...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Kentucky Fried Yikes. On Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it attempted to stop a drunk driver on Owen Drive near Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, but the incident quickly turned into a short chase that ultimately led to eight felonies and six traffic offenses.
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street. Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the third child who died last month at Camp Lejeune was a four-month-old boy. NCIS continues to investigate the deaths that all happened on April 16th. A death certificate obtained by WITN News says the four-month-old passed away at his parent’s home at...
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were killed after being thrown from a van in Sampson County on Wednesday morning. A spokesman for the State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Ford Econoline 350 van was driving on State Road 1004, near Garland, when the driver wasn't able to stay in his lane approaching a curve.
Clayton, N.C. — Two men were arrested in Johnston County in early May after officers said they illegally entered a portable toilet rental company and stole 20 gallons of diesel fuel from a tank stored on-site. According to the incident report, the owner of Blu Site Solutions, located at...
