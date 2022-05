ST. TAMMANY - Deputies found over 12 gallons of an illegal narcotic in a car stopped on I-12 for traffic violations. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stopped two cars appearing to travel together I-12 near Covington on Monday. According to arrest reports, the passengers of the first vehicle said they were on their way from Houston to Covington to go to court for a previous arrest. Deputies issued minor traffic citations and released them.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO