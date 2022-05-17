ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry! Fire danger increasing later this week

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The heat is on!. Phoenix is in the middle of its first long stretch of triple digits this year. Daytime highs will gradually drop, but remain in the low 100s through Thursday. Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the upper 60s to low 70s...

Temperatures to dip, wind returning to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday was a toasty day in Phoenix, with high temperatures climbing to 105 degrees! We will see highs dip a little bit today, with our highs retreating to 101 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year is 95 degrees. Highs will hold steady...
'Cool pavement' keeping temperatures down in Phoenix

PHOENIX — With the hot temperatures of summer now back in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is spraying more coating down on neighborhood streets as part of its Cool Pavement Pilot Program. The pavement project has had results that City leaders believe could help address some of the...
Phoenix sees hottest weekend of the year; triple-digit temps to continue

PHOENIX — As summer approaches, the Valley continues to heat up. Metro Phoenix reached 105 degrees on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, the hottest temperature recorded so far this year. On Saturday, the temperature reached 104 degrees around 3:15 p.m. before quickly dipping...
Dog stayed with dead hiker until crews found them northeast of Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing hiker in northern Arizona came to a sad ending, with his dog staying with him until the very end. Search teams with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on Wednesday afternoon on Mingus Mountain, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Prescott. Crews had trouble reaching the area due to the rugged terrain but eventually got there. Hayes’ dog, Ranger, who was hiking with him, was discovered alive right next to him. A search volunteer, who was also a veterinarian, looked over Ranger, and the pup was taken to a nearby animal hospital. It’s unclear what condition the dog is in.
How Valley pool owners are turning their backyard into a short-term rental

PHOENIX — With public pools struggling to stay open, a short-term rental service is opening the gate into private pools across the Valley. Hiring and training enough lifeguards continues to be a challenge for Valley cities. In other cases, supply chain issues have disrupted needed repairs and renovations for...
Family-friendly hikes without climbing a mountain

PHOENIX — David Olson knows the trail system in Phoenix. He's been a park ranger for years. "We all know about the main popular trails but there is so many other trails that are out there," said Olson. In the city of Phoenix alone, there are more than 200...
Family of drowning victim wants to see changes at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of one of the four recent drowning victims at Lake Pleasant wants to see serious changes at the lake to prevent future tragedies. “Something needs to be done like closing the lake, paying people emotional damage, moral damage,” said Svetlana Aranbayeva. “Let’s say if you’re speeding on the road, and we don’t get a ticket, we don’t get punished, we’re never going to improve. The same thing here.”
Large pallet fire grows to fourth-alarm response in Phoenix

PHOENIX — More than 150 firefighters were called to fight a fourth-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix overnight. Crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out. Winds reportedly fueled the fire, forcing a larger fire response. Fire...
Signs point to shift in Valley housing market – maybe

Home prices aren’t coming down, but sellers’ negotiating power apparently is as the market may be cooling faster than expected, according to the Valley’s leading analyst of the housing market. “Your negotiation power is dissipating at a rapid rate,” the Cromford Report warned sellers in a post...
Arcosanti Fire burning north of Cordes Junction

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Arcosanti Fire, burning approximately three and a half miles north of Cordes Junction. Arizona State Forestry officials said the brush fire has burned approximately 270 acres as of Monday, May 16. Firefighters were able to secure the northern edge...
2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
Crews search for 18-year-old swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Officials say the body of the 18-year-old man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant and didn't resurface was recovered Sunday evening. It is unknown what led up to this incident. This is the fourth weekend in a row there have been reports of drownings at Lake Pleasant.
