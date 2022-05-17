MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry! Fire danger increasing later this week
By Amber Sullins
PHOENIX — The heat is on!. Phoenix is in the middle of its first long stretch of triple digits this year. Daytime highs will gradually drop, but remain in the low 100s through Thursday. Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the upper 60s to low 70s...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday was a toasty day in Phoenix, with high temperatures climbing to 105 degrees! We will see highs dip a little bit today, with our highs retreating to 101 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year is 95 degrees. Highs will hold steady...
PHOENIX — With the hot temperatures of summer now back in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is spraying more coating down on neighborhood streets as part of its Cool Pavement Pilot Program. The pavement project has had results that City leaders believe could help address some of the...
PHOENIX — As summer approaches, the Valley continues to heat up. Metro Phoenix reached 105 degrees on Sunday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, the hottest temperature recorded so far this year. On Saturday, the temperature reached 104 degrees around 3:15 p.m. before quickly dipping...
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The search for a missing hiker in northern Arizona came to a sad ending, with his dog staying with him until the very end. Search teams with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office found the body of 74-year-old Donald Hayes on Wednesday afternoon on Mingus Mountain, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Prescott. Crews had trouble reaching the area due to the rugged terrain but eventually got there. Hayes’ dog, Ranger, who was hiking with him, was discovered alive right next to him. A search volunteer, who was also a veterinarian, looked over Ranger, and the pup was taken to a nearby animal hospital. It’s unclear what condition the dog is in.
PHOENIX — A program meant to make our roads quieter has left the Valley with aging and broken down pavement. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Phoenix was rapidly expanding. To meet the growing demand, the freeway system had to expand. “A lot of the freeways came...
PHOENIX — With public pools struggling to stay open, a short-term rental service is opening the gate into private pools across the Valley. Hiring and training enough lifeguards continues to be a challenge for Valley cities. In other cases, supply chain issues have disrupted needed repairs and renovations for...
PHOENIX — David Olson knows the trail system in Phoenix. He's been a park ranger for years. "We all know about the main popular trails but there is so many other trails that are out there," said Olson. In the city of Phoenix alone, there are more than 200...
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of one of the four recent drowning victims at Lake Pleasant wants to see serious changes at the lake to prevent future tragedies. “Something needs to be done like closing the lake, paying people emotional damage, moral damage,” said Svetlana Aranbayeva. “Let’s say if you’re speeding on the road, and we don’t get a ticket, we don’t get punished, we’re never going to improve. The same thing here.”
PHOENIX — More than 150 firefighters were called to fight a fourth-alarm pallet fire in Phoenix overnight. Crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out. Winds reportedly fueled the fire, forcing a larger fire response. Fire...
Home prices aren’t coming down, but sellers’ negotiating power apparently is as the market may be cooling faster than expected, according to the Valley’s leading analyst of the housing market. “Your negotiation power is dissipating at a rapid rate,” the Cromford Report warned sellers in a post...
PHOENIX — A brush fire near the Sunset Point rest area on Interstate 17 caused officials to restrict traffic on the northbound lanes due to the smoke. The fire was identified as a first alarm fire near Badger Springs Road, just north of Sunset Point. Sunset Point is a...
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Arcosanti Fire, burning approximately three and a half miles north of Cordes Junction. Arizona State Forestry officials said the brush fire has burned approximately 270 acres as of Monday, May 16. Firefighters were able to secure the northern edge...
2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix are set to be closed overnight starting Tuesday for work on Valley Metro’s light rail northwest extension project. Northbound I-17 is scheduled to be closed between Northern and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday...
It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
For the fourth weekend in a row, Lake Pleasant has seen deadly incidents stemming from drowning or injuries, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. First responders say the biggest issue in these cases: no one was wearing a life vest.
PEORIA — Officials say the body of the 18-year-old man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant and didn't resurface was recovered Sunday evening. It is unknown what led up to this incident. This is the fourth weekend in a row there have been reports of drownings at Lake Pleasant.
