ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Korea reports 270,000 new 'fever' cases related to COVID-19 outbreak

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDI1X_0fghuPPu00

SEOUL, May 17 (UPI) -- North Korea is scrambling to contain an outbreak of fever cases connected to the country's first reported COVID-19 infections, with nearly 270,000 new cases and six deaths reported on Tuesday amid national lockdowns and military efforts to dispense medicines.

The country's total number of cases of the unspecified fever reached 1.5 million, with 56 deaths, according to North Korea's disease control headquarters.

"Urgent measures have been taken to immediately rectify the deviations in the supply of medicines," state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday, one day after leader Kim Jong Un criticized health officials for failing to respond quickly enough to the emergency.

"The military medical field of the People's Army urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines under the 24-hour service system," KCNA said.

The report added that media outreach has also started to inform the public about the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant and outline virus prevention rules.

North Korea officially reported its first coronavirus infections last Thursday and warned of an "explosive" outbreak as it rushed to contain the virus with emergency measures, including widespread lockdowns.

Pyongyang rejected offers of vaccine help from China, Russia and the United Nations-aligned COVAX global vaccine sharing program throughout the pandemic, and experts warn that the country is poorly equipped to handle a COVID-19 outbreak.

"With [North Korea] yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures," Dr. Khetrapal Singh, regional director of World Health Organization South-East Asia, said in a statement.

Singh said that the WHO is "concerned and ready to support the government and the people" of North Korea.

Pyongyang has been unusually candid in its media coverage of the outbreak, which may be intended to invite international aid, said Ahn Kyung-su of DPRKHealth.org, a Seoul-based network and website which monitors public health information from the North.

"I think North Korea wants to receive support for COVID pills such as Paxlovid, rather than vaccines from international organizations including the United States," Ahn told UPI. "This is because drugs are much simpler in terms of transportation, distribution and management than vaccines."

"Even if vaccines are imported from outside, it seems very late considering the transportation and distribution process, the time required for medical personnel training, and the time it takes for vaccines to be effective after inoculation," he added.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that Seoul would "spare no effort" to help North Korea deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. The country's Unification Ministry also said that it reached out to Pyongyang through its liaison channels, but as of Tuesday evening it had not reported any response.

It appears instead that North Korea has turned primarily to its main ally and trading partner China for assistance. A report Tuesday by South Korean news agency Yonhap citing unnamed sources said that at least three flights by North Korean carrier Air Koryo traveled to the Chinese city of Shenyang to pick up COVID-19 medicines and supplies.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons preemptively "if necessary"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Fever#Covid#The People S Army#Omicron#Covax
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
357K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy