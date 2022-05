SURFSIDE (CBS Miami) Who was the voice in the rubble? That question has been one of the heartbreaking mysteries of the Surfside building collapse. A review by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has concluded that it was Theresa Velasquez, a 36-year-old entertainment industry executive from Los Angeles who was visiting her parents at the Champlain Towers South on the night of the collapse, according to a memo obtained by CBS Miami.

