Ruth Jones leads tributes to Girlfriends and Band Of Gold writer Kay Mellor

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9hDm_0fghtWYm00

Welsh actress Ruth Jones has paid tribute to Kay Mellor following her death aged 71, saying British television has “lost one of its greats”.

Leeds-born Mellor, who wrote hit series including ITV’s Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and The Syndicate and was also best known for penning series including Fat Friends which aired from 2000 until 2005 and was turned into a musical, died on Sunday.

Jones, who starred as Kelly Chadwick in Fat Friends, said in a statement to the PA News Agency: “I am completely shocked to hear the news of Kay’s untimely death. Her contribution to British television was outstanding and I feel privileged to have worked with her.

“Such a down-to-earth, funny, big-hearted person whose brilliance lay in seeing the extraordinary in the day-to-day.

“She was a great mentor to me when I first started writing – and always hugely encouraging of new writers – a real testament to the idea of paying it forward.

“Her series Fat Friends was a massive turning point in my career and I will be eternally grateful to her for what she did for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzZzl_0fghtWYm00
Ruth Jones appeared in Kay Mellor drama Fat Friends (David Parry/PA) (PA Archive)

“British television has lost one of its greats. Thank you Kay for all that you gave us. I cannot believe you’ve gone.

“My thoughts are with Anthony, Yvonne and Gaynor and all the family at this unconscionably sad time.”

A spokesperson for Mellor’s TV production company, Rollem Productions, told the PA news agency: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday May 15 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSCCY_0fghtWYm00
Kay Mellor receives an OBE from the Prince of Wales during the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Lewis Whyld/PA) (PA Archive)

Mellor began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward.

She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE.

Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds, and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman and Mellor’s youngest daughter, Gaynor Faye.

Faye has also starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and The Chase on BBC One, a series which she co-wrote with her mother.

Mellor appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2017 and chose The Beautiful South’s Perfect 10, the Fat Friends theme tune, as one of her soundtracks, saying: “Every time I heard that I used to get excited and get butterflies.”

She explained: “It was such a lovely time of my life, it was a drama that was really important to me because I thought I had something to say about weight and body image.”

Band Of Gold, about a group of women from Bradford’s red light district, starred Samantha Morton, Geraldine James, Fiona Allen and more.

Sir Lenny Henry, who starred in the third series of Mellor’s hit TV series The Syndicate, based on a group of lotto winners, tweeted: “I was saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has died.

“I was lucky to work with her on the Syndicate and found her to be incredibly creative, funny and instinctive. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get the best from us as actors. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.”

The fourth series of The Syndicate aired in 2021 and was set between Yorkshire and Monaco and followed the workers at Woodvale Kennels, who are devastated to learn they may be out of a job when the owners announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain.

The cast included Katherine Rose Morley, Kieran Urquhart, Liberty Hobbs, Emily Head, Neil Morrissey, Kym Marsh and more.

With previous instalments of the series set in a supermarket, a hospital, and a crumbling stately home, Mellor shared how she had never had a dog, and that getting one had changed her life.

She told PA at the time: “I know that sounds mental but, actually, I love him so much. And I realised – maybe it’s an English thing, I don’t know – but we love dogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbxQb_0fghtWYm00
Undated handout photo of Kay Mellor, best known for writing series including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, who has died at the age of 71, a spokesperson for her TV production company Rollem Productions said. Issue date: Tuesday May 17, 2022. (PA Wire)

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said in a statement: “I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas.

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

Mellor and her husband Anthony were married in 1968 and have two daughters, actress Faye and television producer Yvonne Francas.

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour. Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin paralysed

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42, has been left paralysed after an accident, his fiancée Amanda Abbington has said. The Sherlock actress said he nearly died twice after last year's accident during rehearsals for America's Got Talent: Extreme. She said the stunt ace, who appeared in the 2019 season of Britain's...
EXCLUSIVE Spouse of Fraser! Mike Ashley's eldest daughter Anna marries successor to his retail empire Michael Murray, 32, in lavish '£3million' wedding at Churchill's ancestral home Blenheim Palace

Mike Ashley's eldest daughter has married the successor to his Frasers retail empire Michael Murray in a lavish multi-million pound wedding at Blenheim Palace. Murray, 32, and Anna Ashley tied the knot after hiring out the 18th century ancestral home of Winston Churchill in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on Saturday. Ashley hired...
