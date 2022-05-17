ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Preparedness: Check Your Flood Risk

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just a few weeks away from the official start of hurricane season. And this season is on track to be another active one. Now is the time...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
AL.com

Hurricane season 2022: What are this year’s storm names?

We’re closing in on the start of hurricane season once again. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but storms have formed before that day in each of the past seven years. As of Sunday there’s no threat of another early storm forming in the near future, but...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Flood Insurance#Heavy Rain#Water Services
The Independent

Loop Current forecasts devastating Atlantic hurricane season - mirroring Hurricane Katrina conditions

Scientists surveying ocean heat content are warning that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season could be particularly intense. With hurricane season slated to begin on June 1, the all-important Loop Current — a current of warm tropical water conducive to super-charging tropical storms — has made it unusually far north into the Gulf of Mexico. That spells trouble. University of Miami professor of oceanography Nick Shay wrote Wednesday in The Conversation that this year’s Loop Current looks “remarkably similar” to the way it did in 2005, when New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina and the Atlantic Coast dealt with seven major hurricanes....
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
AccuWeather

All eyes on coastal Atlantic for possible tropical development

The same storm that soaked portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region for days could eventually transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. Even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions loom...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRAL News

Photos capture rip currents, erosion and rain in the Outer Banks

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273839/DSC_2862-DMID1-5utvtyi1s-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273835/DSC_2888-DMID1-5utvnk8mx-46x29.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273832/DSC_2859-DMID1-5utvnk8fp-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273836/DSC_2846-DMID1-5utvnk8oe-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273833/DSC_2864-DMID1-5utvnk8j2-46x31.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273838/DSC_2871-DMID1-5utvnk8vk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273837/DSC_3944-DMID1-5utvnk8t2-44x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273834/DSC_2877-DMID1-5utvnk8kp-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273844/DSC_2869-DMID1-5utvnkzvy-46x32.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273842/DSC_2866-DMID1-5utvnkzdd-46x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/hurricanes/2022/05/09/20273843/DSC_2875-DMID1-5utvnkzt1-46x33.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters keeping a close eye on the tropics

AccuWeather meteorologists are continuing to closely watch areas over the waters in the western Caribbean and the south-central Gulf of Mexico for signs of tropical development and potential risk to lives and property in the region, including the United States. Satellite photos on Monday revealed gathering clouds over part of...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Hurricanes Could Be Worse This Season, With the Gulf of Mexico’s Loop Current

Even though hurricane season always tends to be nerve-wracking for those living in tropical and coastal areas, weather experts are particularly concerned about the impending 2022 hurricane season. Hurricanes have gotten notably worse with the ongoing climate crisis, and experts are concerned that a loop current in the Gulf of Mexico could make this year's hurricane season even worse than last year's.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy