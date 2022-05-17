Hurricane Preparedness: Check Your Flood Risk

Scientists surveying ocean heat content are warning that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season could be particularly intense. With hurricane season slated to begin on June 1, the all-important Loop Current — a current of warm tropical water conducive to super-charging tropical storms — has made it unusually far north into the Gulf of Mexico. That spells trouble. University of Miami professor of oceanography Nick Shay wrote Wednesday in The Conversation that this year’s Loop Current looks “remarkably similar” to the way it did in 2005, when New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina and the Atlantic Coast dealt with seven major hurricanes....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO