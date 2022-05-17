ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida prosecutors the latest to grapple with Marsy’s Law

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmyNb_0fghtMyk00
After a November ruling by the Florida Supreme Court, Florida State Attorney's Office are now grappling with how to apply Marsy's Law -- much like law enforcement agencies have been for the last several years. [ Tribune News Service ]

Since Marsy’s Law was passed in Florida in 2018, law enforcement officials have debated how and when to apply the rule to keep crime victims’ information from becoming public record.

Some agencies — such as the the Hillsborough and Pasco sheriff’s offices and the Tampa Police Department — have applied the rule automatically to all criminal cases. Others, like the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, have only invoked Marsy’s Law if a victim specifically requests it.

Over the past few years, debate also has flared over whether police officers who use force against civilians should be shielded under the law, the argument being that officers often are victimized by the person they use force against.

Now, a procedural rule approved by the Florida Supreme Court in November has drawn prosecutors into the center of debate over when and whether to invoke Marsy’s Law. And like law enforcement agencies, prosecutors’ decisions on when to invoke it has been far from uniform.

Marsy’s Law is an amendment to Florida’s constitution that was approved by voters roughly four years ago. The amendment was based on a similar law in California, and is named for Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983 while she was a senior at the University of California.

The amendment includes a prohibition on “the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim.”

Whether or not this right is applied automatically has long been up for debate.

The November rule requires government agencies to file a form notifying the clerk of court whenever they file a court document that may contain crime victims’ confidential information. The clerk of court then redacts that information.

During oral arguments for the procedural rule, Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles T. Canady asked if the new rule would answer the question of whether victims’ information should be automatically withheld, potentially ending the debate that has led to speculation since Marsy’s Law was approved.

“We believe each circuit can make that determination,” said Michael W. Schmid, who served as chair of the subcommittee — representing several judicial rule committees that proposed the rule.

Since the November decision, state attorneys have begun parsing through how to interpret the rule. Some have started to request redaction of all crime victim information, while others have continued as normal, only asking for redactions upon victims’ request. One office even stopped filing documents — other than initial charging documents — citing concerns about the staffing needed to redact files.

In the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s office has begun requesting redactions on behalf of all crime victims. The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, however, still requires that victims must opt in for their information to become confidential, State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0fghtMyk00

“We still don’t have uniform application in how the laws are to be applied from circuit to circuit,” he said.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office began using initials to refer to all victims, a practice previously used by some courts to shield juveniles from the public eye in court filings. The office also began requesting redactions from the clerk of court for all other victim information. Throughout the process, the office used the procedural rule as guidance, assistant state attorney Christie Ellis told the Tampa Bay Times.

“We looked at that, and got with our clerk’s office,” she said, “And (we) tried to find a solution that we would not cause enormous amounts of work for either side, but that we could comply with the law.”

As the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office grappled with how to interpret the new rule, they consulted with the state attorneys for the 15th and 7th judicial circuits.

Representatives for the state attorney’s office in the 7th judicial circuit — which represent Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties — did not respond to multiple requests for comment. But in Palm Beach County, where the 15th Judicial Circuit is located, Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Williams said victims are now referenced by their initials in charging documents.

Williams said his office has interpreted the rule to mean that Marsy’s Law now automatically includes all victim information. But he said his office doesn’t have the resources to file a notice of confidential victim information with every court document, so they’ve just stopped filing many documents.

“The legislature gave us no money to comply with Marsy’s Law,” Williams said, adding that complying with it comes at a huge financial cost.

The lack of records could cause issues when people appeal cases down the road, Williams said. But he said he believes it will be easier to deal with that than it would be to file every court document with a notice of confidential crime victim information.

In Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit, which covers multiple counties surrounding Tallahassee, the state attorney’s office uses an opt-in process for victims, notifying them of their right to request privacy, Victim Services Director Helene Potlock said. The office also files notices of confidential victim information in sexual violence and juvenile cases, she said.

Other large state attorney’s offices have yet to decide how they plan to interpret the new rule.

Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, said the office is still evaluating the changes to Marsy’s Law.

The state attorney’s office for the Jacksonville metropolitan area does not file many documents that would contain confidential victim information, said David Chapman, a spokesperson for the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, which covers Clay, Duval and Nassau counties.

“Now that we have a final rule to adhere to, our office is working to formulate a uniform policy that will work for all three counties to comply with the law,” Chapman said in a statement to the Times. “We are anticipating that policy will be finalized this summer and will have the input of attorneys, victim advocates, paralegals and staff.”

First Amendment Foundation Staff Attorney Virginia Hamrick said a large degree of uncertainty remains surrounding Marsy’s Law, including everything from when to withhold information and for how long and what rights are automatic.

“All of that is still just so up in the air,” she said. “And as a result, different circuits are doing different things.”

Comments / 1

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Opinion: Biggest economic crisis in Florida history

“If they do little or nothing, Floridians will suffer even more than they are now.”. Bob Ritchie, Founder, CEO, American Integrity Insurance Co. “If Florida is hit with two Cat 4s, it will be the end of Florida.”. Joseph Petrelli, Founder, Ceo / Demotech. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg,...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fourteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 2, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees. CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency. CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida should reverse course and continue to monitor student behavioral health | Column

The Florida Department of Education recently withdrew from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and terminated Florida’s grant funding for the survey. Repeated requests as to why this is being done have only yielded vague answers about making the program more Florida specific. Given the politicization of the state Department of Education, the withdrawal is highly suspicious.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tampa Bay Area#The Florida Supreme Court
Tampa Bay Times

What can Florida schools teach about race?

The big story: Over the weekend, a gunman went on a rampage in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store in a predominantly Black part of town. Officials there said they were looking into the matter as a racist hate crime. Questions quickly popped up in Florida about whether public school teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Teen Vogue

Zander Moricz, Teen Suing Florida Over "Don't Say Gay" Law, Says He Won't Be Silenced During His Graduation Speech

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the controversial law activists are calling the Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to shut down classroom conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation, Florida teens have advocated against the law. One of those teens is Zander Moricz, the 18-year-old class president of Pine View School, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state of Florida relating to the Don’t Say Gay legislation. Moricz, who is set to speak at Pine View’s graduation ceremony on May 22nd, says his principal told him not to talk about his queer identity and opposition to Don’t Say Gay in his speech.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy