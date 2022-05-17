ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lewis says Northern Ireland Protocol is ‘not working’ as Truss prepares to act

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wb5u_0fghtC9U00

Introducing legislation suspending parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was “never on the cards” for this week, according to a Cabinet minister.

Following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to announce a domestic law that, if passed, would overwrite elements of the Brexit treaty with the European Union.

But while Ms Truss is planning in the Commons to announce her intention to bring forward the legislation in an attempt to restore power-sharing in Stormont, the Bill could be delayed until the summer.

What we have always said is that we will not take anything off the table

The draft law had been heavily tipped to have been introduced to Parliament on Tuesday but Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, said the UK Government did not intend to bring anything forward this week due to debates taking place on the Queen’s Speech.

But he argued the protocol is “not working properly” and said ministers would “not take anything off the table” when it comes to solving the border issues.

He told Sky News: “Something like that this week was never on the cards.

“But what we have always said is that we will not take anything off the table.”

The UK wants to resolve the problems “by agreement with the EU”, Mr Lewis said.

But he warned “we reserve the right to do what we need to do” to address tensions caused by the protocol.

The protocol, which was negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, is designed to prevent a hard border in Ireland after Britain left the EU in order to protect the 1998 negotiated peace accord following decades of sectarian violence.

The terms effectively keep Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods and create a hard border down the Irish Sea.

But since signing the deal, ministers have complained that Brussels has insisted on overly stringent checks on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which is causing trade disruption and community tensions.

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman said EU proposals for administering the protocol are “highly bureaucratic and pretty useless” given UK food standards are “equivalent or higher” than those set by Brussels.

The former Conservative MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the bloc is suggesting that the same background checks, including veterinary checks, required for the Republic of Ireland are also needed to send goods from other parts of the UK to Northern Ireland.

“Incidentally that means that every piece of butter in a sandwich has to have an EU vet certificate, so it’s highly bureaucratic and pretty pointless,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rEBO_0fghtC9U00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Northern Ireland to discuss the protocol with political leaders on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK Government is arguing for “green lanes” to be put in place whereby goods travelling between GB and NI and not destined to travel to the Republic of Ireland would not be subject to the same level of checks as those entering EU territory.

Mr Lewis said the EU’s proposals for lifting grace periods, which mean full checks are not in place, are “not viable” and would “make matters materially worse”.

He said Brussels’ interpretation of the protocol is going against its core principles by failing to respect the UK’s internal markets and causing friction that is preventing Northern Ireland from forming a new executive.

The row over the treaty has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast, with the Democratic Unionist Party refusing to join an executive unless its concerns over the arrangements are addressed.

A majority of MLAs in Stormont’s newly elected Assembly represent parties that support retaining the protocol, with many arguing that the arrangement offers the region protection from some of the negative economic consequences of Brexit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZGXg_0fghtC9U00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to give a statement in the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

They also point to the unfettered access Northern Ireland traders have to sell into the EU single market as a key benefit of the protocol.

A Foreign Office source said Ms Truss’ priority is to uphold the Good Friday Agreement and denied that she is trying to “pick a fight” with Brussels.

There are fears the move to unilaterally rewrite parts of the deal risks a trade war with the EU during a cost-of-living crisis.

The PA news agency understands Ms Truss’ ambition is to lay legislation addressing the issues created by the protocol in Parliament within a couple of weeks – and certainly before the summer.

But the overwhelming preference is thought to remain a negotiated solution.

The Global Britain (Strategy) Committee, which considers matters relating to the UK’s trade priorities, met on Tuesday, followed by full Cabinet, with Ms Truss due to deliver a statement to the Commons.

The European Commission has urged Britain to enter talks about the bloc’s proposals on the protocol as a “much better course than engaging unilaterally”.

Daniel Ferrie, a commission spokesman, told reporters in Brussels that the EU package offered during negations in October were “not a ‘take it or leave it’” offer.

“The vice-president (Maros Sefcovic) said himself in his statement on Thursday that we made clear there is still potential to be explored in our proposals,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Action calls for reaction’ EU ambassador warns UK over Brexit protocol row

Boris Johnson’s threats to rewrite part of the Brexit deal he signed would result in retaliation from Brussels, the European Union’s ambassador in the UK said. Joao Vale de Almeida said there was no scope for reopening negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol and warned that “action calls for reaction” if the UK did go down the route of unilaterally tearing up parts of the deal.
EUROPE
Reuters

Ireland says path chosen by UK on N.Ireland of 'great concern'

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister said the lining up by Britain of new laws that would effectively override parts of a deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland was of “great concern.”. “I deeply regret the decision of the British government to introduce...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Archie Norman
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson gets tough: PM will urge Northern Ireland's politicians to restore their power-sharing agreement and 'get back to work' as he visits Belfast for crisis talks

The Prime Minister will urge politicians in Northern Ireland to restore power-sharing and ‘get back to work’. Boris Johnson will visit Belfast tomorrow for crisis talks after the DUP blocked the election of a Speaker at the Stormont assembly in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. The move...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson to tell Northern Ireland’s politicians: ‘Get back to work’

Boris Johnson will urge Northern Ireland’s politicians to get powersharing back up and running as the Government seeks to resolve the deadlock with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.The Prime Minister will travel to Belfast on Monday for a series of crisis talks after the DUP blocked the election of a Speaker at the Stormont Assembly, preventing it from sitting.The move was bitterly condemned by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill – whose party is now the biggest in the Assembly following elections earlier this month – and other party leaders.Government sources said Mr Johnson will use a series of private meetings to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Northern Ireland Assembly#Uk#Cabinet#The European Union#Commons#Stormont#Parliament#The Uk Government#Sky News#Eu#Withd
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy