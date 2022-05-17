Audio: Remains of Missouri service member killed at Pearl Harbor to return home

Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased slightly from March 2022 to April 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Employment, seasonally adjusted, decreased by 5,300 jobs over the month. Private industry employment decreased by 4,200 jobs and government employment declined by 1,100 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in April 2022, down from 3.6 percent in March 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 76,000 jobs from April 2021 to April 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points, from 4.7 percent in April 2021 to 3.4 percent in April 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO