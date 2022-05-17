ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: Remains of Missouri service member killed at Pearl Harbor to return home

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remains of a U.S. Sailor from northwest Missouri who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor are returning home soon. Navy Seaman 1st Class Wilbur Newton perished in the 1941 attack that sank...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Governor Parson approves Missouri’s congressional district boundaries

(Missouri Independent) – Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill revising the boundaries of Missouri’s eight congressional districts Wednesday afternoon, officially ending the most contentious legislative battle of the year. The revised districts have already led to one candidate, state Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland, withdrawing from her campaign...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Is local control dead in Missouri?

Missouri has prided itself on being a local control state, but some bills offered over the legislative session and throughout the years aim to take control away from the locals. Examples include one about patient visitation rights, teaching race-based history in schools, and overturning a St. Louis minimum wage increase.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Independence, Missouri man charged in U.S. Capitol riot

An Independence, Missouri man is now charged for his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. Joey Parker tells us about a tip that led to the man’s arrest. Devin Rossman is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and three other charges relating to disorderly conduct on the day of the insurrection. After a tip, investigators found a picture posted on Facebook the day after the violence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mound City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Mound City, MO
Obituaries
kttn.com

Listen to stories at Crowder State Park on June 4th

Crowder State Park’s campground amphitheater will transform into a special storytelling venue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Join cultural historian Br. John as he portrays the world-class show horse performer, inventor, and horse whisperer/trainer Tom Bass. Bass, nicknamed “The High-Hatted Horseman,” was born into slavery in 1859. Bass...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Power outage on Wednesday night affects residents across north-central Missouri

A quiet evening was interrupted when a major power outage occurred that impacted utilities in Trenton, Grundy County, and elsewhere. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, the outage began and involved customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and Grundy Electric Cooperative. Trenton Municipal Utility Director Ron Urton reported a tractor knocked...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Wednesday

Two D’Iberville, Mississippi residents were arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022. Arrest reports show that 25-year-old Joshua Walker and 24-year-old Serena Bell were both accused of possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 15 miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Christopher Bradley Woodward

Christopher Bradley Woodward, 58, Parkville, MO passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at a North Kansas City, MO hospice facility. He was born on November 29, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Danny and Sandra (Hagan) Woodward. On January 24, 1994, he married Julia Lacy in Las Vegas, Nevada....
PARKVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Attack On Pearl Harbor#Navy#The Pettijohn Crawford
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Norma Reaves

Norma Reaves, 82, Princeton, MO passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. She was born on March 28, 1940, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Carl Wilbur and Belva Phae (Higdon) Day. On August 18, 1967, she married Raymond Eugene Reaves. He preceded her in...
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri unemployment rate drops to 3.4% in April, 2022

Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased slightly from March 2022 to April 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Employment, seasonally adjusted, decreased by 5,300 jobs over the month. Private industry employment decreased by 4,200 jobs and government employment declined by 1,100 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in April 2022, down from 3.6 percent in March 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 76,000 jobs from April 2021 to April 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points, from 4.7 percent in April 2021 to 3.4 percent in April 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals to host Heritage Days in Chillicothe

Traditional skills will be demonstrated when the Grand River Historical Society Museum and Fiber Gals present Heritage Days next month. The event will be in the Ron Wilder Traditional Arts Center in the former African Methodist Episcopal Church near the Grand River Museum in Chillicothe on June 4th. The Grand River Museum and Arts Center will be open that day from 9 to 4 o’clock.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kttn.com

Missouri launches online dashboard displaying opioid overdose related data

With 1,878 deaths, 2020 had the highest number of fatal drug overdoses to date in the state of Missouri – a 19% increase from 2019. 1,375 of these deaths involved opioids. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched a new, interactive dashboard showing data regarding both fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred in the state, and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Trenton woman arrested on probation violation warrant

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation. The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Bobbie Gene Curtis

Bobbie Gene Curtis – age 67 of Jamesport, MO passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022, at his home. Bobbie was born on August 12, 1954, the son of Robert and Jean (Price) Curtis in St. Joseph, MO. He grew up in Jamesport and attended school there. On April 24th, 1982 he was united in marriage to Betty Weese in Bethany. Bobbie enjoyed fishing and riding horses. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Altamont man injured in DeKalb County crash

The driver of a pickup received minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving traveled off a rural DeKalb County road early Monday evening and overturned onto its passenger side, striking a fence. Sixty-five-year-old Carl Uthe of Altamont was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The...
ALTAMONT, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors discuss USDA contracts

United States Department of Agriculture contracts were discussed at the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors meeting on May 17th. Administrator Trish Smith reported an ongoing delay in receiving about 40 HVAC units due to worldwide shipping issues has delayed the HVAC project at Sunnyview. The board was previously informed that 26 of the remaining 40 units had arrived in California. The units had not arrived at the contractor as of May 17th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff releases information on incidents and investigations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on incidents and investigations. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Highway Patrol trooper checked a Mercedes sports utility vehicle going 163 miles per hour on westbound Highway 36 in Livingston County on May 10th. The suspect vehicle continued west, and the driver reportedly refused to stop. Cox says multiple officers and agencies attempted to get into position to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle was not located.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Utility Committee presented reports on financial data, EPA requirements, and applications for lineman

Financial reports and other matters were discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities. None of the reports required any action by the Trenton City Council’s utility committee. Comptroller Rosetta Marsh discussed financial losses for April in the electric, water, and wastewater categories....
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy