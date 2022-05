Friday 12 August will be the busiest day of the year for the number of available airline seats, a leading analyst has predicted.John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, calculates that 16.1 million seats are on offer worldwide for that date at present. The exact number is likely to change as airlines adjust schedules, with an overall picture of 0.6 per cent of capacity removed every week.The busiest day for aviation before the coronavirus pandemic was also the second Friday in August: 9 August 2019, with the data analyst Cirium calculating 17 million passengers took off worldwide.The actual number of airline...

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO