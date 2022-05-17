MARSHALL COUNCILMAN GIVES UPDATE ON CITY’S STREET WORK

The City of Sedalia received a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to city officials, the grant provided funds for completion of a partial tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property, such as public parks. The results of this project help the city to better understand its urban forest’s composition, structure, and tree maintenance needs; plan for both short-term and long-term resource allocation; develop risk management strategies; and enable the City to promote the economic, environmental, and social benefits its trees provide to the community.

