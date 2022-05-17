ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

MARSHALL COUNCILMAN GIVES UPDATE ON CITY’S STREET WORK

kmmo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome streets in Marshall were milled starting last week. Some are still being milled, while others are waiting to be...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE CITY ADMINISTRATOR REPORTS ON WATER DISTRICT BUYOUT

The Boonville City Council received a report from City Administrator Kate Fjell about a water district buyout agreement during its meeting on May 16. Fjell reported the details of the agreement to the council. Fjell said steps need to be taken before the agreement will appear before the council. In...
kmmo.com

TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE ADDRESSING ABANDONED/VACANT PROPERTIES

The Carrollton Town Council discussed an ordinance regarding abandoned and/or vacant properties during its meeting this week. City Administrative Assistant Terry Bell says by the council approving this ordinance, it gives the city a better idea where the properties are located. In other news, Bell said Joey McLiney, of McLiney...
CARROLLTON, MO
kmmo.com

COUNCILMAN EXPLAINS RESERVE FUNDS FOR SANITATION DEPARTMENT

It has been asked at recent Marshall City Council meetings about the funds regarding the sanitation department, and during the council meeting on Monday, May 16, councilman Leon Thompson explained the particulars. Thompson explained where the sanitation department stands with cash reserves. Thompson further explained the department’s planned reserves for...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

ALDERMEN APPROVE SOME BILLS, INCLUDING A REZONING REQUEST

Some bills were considered by the Higginsville Board of Aldermen during its meeting this week. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson said aldermen approved a rezoning request made by Midwest Group Properties, LLC. The next bill was regarding the MFA West Subdivision. In addition, aldermen approved a conditional-use permit. In other news,...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Marshall, MO
Government
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA COMPLETES TRIM GRANT: TREE RE-INVENTORY AND TREE CARE INFORMATION

The City of Sedalia received a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to city officials, the grant provided funds for completion of a partial tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property, such as public parks. The results of this project help the city to better understand its urban forest’s composition, structure, and tree maintenance needs; plan for both short-term and long-term resource allocation; develop risk management strategies; and enable the City to promote the economic, environmental, and social benefits its trees provide to the community.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

NEW COUNCILPERSON APPOINTED, APPROVED

The Marshall City Council will have a new member sworn in at its next meeting. During the meeting on Monday, May 16, Mayor Dewey Hendrix yielded his time to Phesa Wright who had to give up her Ward 4 seat due to moving out of the ward. Wright explained she found a person who is willing to serve in the seat.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY HOLDING COUNTYWIDE CLEANUP EVENT

Lafayette County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in Mayview. The items will be collected at 406 West Marshall in Mayview. Items can only be accepted by residents of Lafayette County. The items that will be accepted include...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Board Of Code Enforcement
939theeagle.com

Construction progress continues on massive I-70 Rocheport bridge project

A state lawmaker who represents Cooper and five other mid-Missouri counties in the House says the new I-70 Rocheport bridge that’s under construction is looking good. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) serves on the Missouri House Transportation Committee. “It’s vitally important to our area of the nation. More importantly,...
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Two Jefferson City residents injured in crash in Callaway County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Jefferson City residents were injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report says 33-year-old Kenneth Shumate was driving northbound on Highway 63, just north of County Road 399, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

MO County Clerk: Look Up Your New District Before Election Time

With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Marshall Residents Injured in Saline County

Two Marshall residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 26-year-old Tyler E. Girard of Marshall, was on Lime Avenue at 12:30 p.m., while a 2010 Dodge, driven by 27-year-old Rebecca R. Sanders of Marshall, was eastbound on Missouri 240. The Chevy traveled across 240 and struck the Dodge. The Chevy traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The Dodge ended up on its side in the ditch.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Kearney Man Arrested In Grundy County

A Kearney man was arrested by State Troopers in Grundy County Wednesday afternoon. At about 2:25 pm, Troopers arrested 60-year-old Eric W Longbrake on a Grundy County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation. Longbrake was taken to the Grundy County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

One Injured In Linn County Accident

A single-vehicle accident on Olive Street in Laclede left 73-year-old Madeline R Wilson with moderate injuries. The accident happened at about 3:30 pm as Wilson was southbound and ran off the road, striking a culvert. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.
LINN COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

REPORT: NEW JACKSON COUNTY JAIL ALREADY OVERCROWDED!!!

This week the Jackson County Legislature learned that a new detention facility confronts major challenges and might not fulfill the needs of the local criminal justice system. Social justice concerns from the Jackson County Executive's office have prevented officials from adjusting their plan. Sadly, details are scant about the new...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Widespread Areas of Power Outages Reported Overnight

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – Several hundred people were reported to have lost power for a couple hours Wednesday evening after a tractor hit a transmission line. Reports began coming in of widespread power outages around 8 pm. Trenton Municipal Utilities restored power to its customers around 10 p.m. and all power was restored to Evergy customers by 10:30 p.m.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy