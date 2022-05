CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyler Naquin, non-tendered by Cleveland after the 2020 season, continued to remind his old employeers who they cast aside on Thursday. Naquin homered in the fifth inning and singled to start a game-winning rally in the eighth as the Reds beat the Guardians, 4-2, to sweep the rain-interrupted two-game series at Progressive Field. The Guardians kept the Ohio Cup by virtue of the season series ending in a 2-2 tie, but Naquin was named Most Outstanding Player of the series by the media.

