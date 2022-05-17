ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Tourism bureau awarded $919,000 grant for Route 66 projects

 2 days ago

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will soon be getting to work on spending a $919,000 grant from the state. Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois will fund community murals, a new Route 66 Interpretative Visitor Center in Edwardsville, Mother Road monuments in several communities...

Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/19/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990. According to a newly released analysis by Wirepoints, tax bills have grown 268% in ten years since 1990, while average home values have went up 114% during the same period. The average household now owes nearly $4,400 in residential taxes each year, up from $1,200 in 1990. Many lawmakers, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, promised to address the property tax issue during the 2018 election, but nothing has happened yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Interstate 55/70 Lane Closure, Maryville, Illinois, Madison County

MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-55/70 WB between Illinois 159 and 13-mile marker in Maryville Thursday, May 19, 2022, weather permitting, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. These restrictions are needed to allow access for the weigh-in-motion vendor to perform repairs...
MARYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Irvin and Bourne make campaign stop in Bethalto

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Republican candidate for governor, stopped at Laux Brickhouse in Bethalto this (Thursday) morning on the first day of early voting in Illinois. Irvin’s campaign made stops in three other central Illinois communities on Thursday, working to get their message out to their constituents. And part...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Early voting starts today

Early voting for the Primary Election gets underway in Illinois today. You can vote in-person at your local county clerk’s office. In Madison County, early voting will be available at the regular satellite locations June 13 through June 27. Primary Election Day is June 28. Madison County Clerk Debbie...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Robert Bevfoden

Robert Anthony Bevfoden, 92, passed away peacefully at 6:04pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on October 9, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frederick G. and Helen M. (Briggs) Bevfoden. He married the former Dana Marie Daniels on June 11, 1955, in St. Louis, and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. Survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Diane and Ralph Tatman of Alton, Mary Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Tina Reynolds of Peculiar, Missouri, one son: Frederick Bevfoden of Alton, eight grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Jennifer Tatman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Howard and Tricia Kelley of Peculiar, Missouri, Gene and Quiana Kelley of Pontoon Beach, Heather and Kenny Johnson of Bethalto, Helen and Edward Woods of Newman, Illinois, Joseph Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Robert Kelley of Cottage Hills, Ryan and Erica Spurgeon of Alton, twenty great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two expectant great – great grandchildren, three brothers: Donald Bevfoden of Union, Missouri, Wade Martin of Morton, Illinois, David Martin of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Crowe named U.S. Attorney in Southern Illinois

Illinois Senator Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon has been named the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve her appointment in a vote on Tuesday night. Crowe has served in the Illinois Senate since 2019 representing the 56th District. From 2006...
GLEN CARBON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Randall Gatlin

Born on December 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri son of the late Wesley and Ruth E.(Hoevelman) Gatlin. Survived by his children Amanda Fenton of Collinsville, Jessica Gatlin and her spouse Sean Seckler of Glen Carbon and Travis Gatlin of Sullivan Mo. Grandchildren; Jacob, Madison, Ashley, Brittany, Bowie, Travis and Emily.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Illinois farmers pick up planting pace

Illinois farmers are recovering quickly from a delayed start to planting this spring. Corn planted in Illinois reached 55 percent on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. On May 8 only 15 percent of the corn crop was planted. The five-year average for this point of the season is 70 percent.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Shooting reported in Madison County on SB Illinois 255

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road. ISP said they are “working on developing a possible […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Samuel C. Arnold

He was born on March 15, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Samuel H. & Ethel (Christian) Arnold. Samuel worked as a Social Worker for State of Illinois retiring in 2000 and enjoyed playing golf. He married Paula L. Melton on September 13, 1969, at St. Mary's...
ALTON, IL

