Tourism bureau awarded $919,000 grant for Route 66 projects

Robert Anthony Bevfoden, 92, passed away peacefully at 6:04pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on October 9, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frederick G. and Helen M. (Briggs) Bevfoden. He married the former Dana Marie Daniels on June 11, 1955, in St. Louis, and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. Survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Diane and Ralph Tatman of Alton, Mary Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Tina Reynolds of Peculiar, Missouri, one son: Frederick Bevfoden of Alton, eight grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Jennifer Tatman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Howard and Tricia Kelley of Peculiar, Missouri, Gene and Quiana Kelley of Pontoon Beach, Heather and Kenny Johnson of Bethalto, Helen and Edward Woods of Newman, Illinois, Joseph Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Robert Kelley of Cottage Hills, Ryan and Erica Spurgeon of Alton, twenty great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two expectant great – great grandchildren, three brothers: Donald Bevfoden of Union, Missouri, Wade Martin of Morton, Illinois, David Martin of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO