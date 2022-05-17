ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, IL

Hartford centennial celebration is Saturday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Hartford is getting ready to celebrate its centennial this Saturday May 21, a couple of years after it actually turned 100 years...

advantagenews.com

No Thursday fireworks this year for Alton, Grafton

Last year’s experiment of having fireworks on Thursdays in Alton and Grafton appears to be over. A Grafton City Council agenda item calling for a special event permit for the Light Up the Road fireworks was not dealt with Tuesday night, and it appears the reason is financial. Grafton...
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet set for June 11

The Alton NAACP has many year-round programs that are made possible by the organizations’ fundraising efforts. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up in a few weeks. The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on June 11 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Tourism bureau awarded $919,000 grant for Route 66 projects

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will soon be getting to work on spending a $919,000 grant from the state. Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois will fund community murals, a new Route 66 Interpretative Visitor Center in Edwardsville, Mother Road monuments in several communities and reopening the historic Cannonball Jail in Carlinville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Hartford, IL
Hartford, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

Early voting starts today

Early voting for the Primary Election gets underway in Illinois today. You can vote in-person at your local county clerk’s office. In Madison County, early voting will be available at the regular satellite locations June 13 through June 27. Primary Election Day is June 28. Madison County Clerk Debbie...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Allen Pruitt

Allen A. Pruitt, 73, of Alton, IL passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:42 am at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 19, 1949 in Alton, IL the son of Marion and Edna (Cauley) Pruitt. Allen married Dale Holmes at their home in 1975. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2012.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alby Street to reopen completely this week

Illinois American Water is announcing the reopening of one of the busiest north/south routes in Alton. Alby Street has been partially closed for weeks as the company works on its sewer separation project. Officials believe Wednesday will be the day all barricades and detour signs will be taken down. According...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Irvin and Bourne make campaign stop in Bethalto

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Republican candidate for governor, stopped at Laux Brickhouse in Bethalto this (Thursday) morning on the first day of early voting in Illinois. Irvin’s campaign made stops in three other central Illinois communities on Thursday, working to get their message out to their constituents. And part...
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Bevfoden

Robert Anthony Bevfoden, 92, passed away peacefully at 6:04pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on October 9, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frederick G. and Helen M. (Briggs) Bevfoden. He married the former Dana Marie Daniels on June 11, 1955, in St. Louis, and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. Survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Diane and Ralph Tatman of Alton, Mary Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Tina Reynolds of Peculiar, Missouri, one son: Frederick Bevfoden of Alton, eight grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Jennifer Tatman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Howard and Tricia Kelley of Peculiar, Missouri, Gene and Quiana Kelley of Pontoon Beach, Heather and Kenny Johnson of Bethalto, Helen and Edward Woods of Newman, Illinois, Joseph Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Robert Kelley of Cottage Hills, Ryan and Erica Spurgeon of Alton, twenty great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two expectant great – great grandchildren, three brothers: Donald Bevfoden of Union, Missouri, Wade Martin of Morton, Illinois, David Martin of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Randall Gatlin

Born on December 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri son of the late Wesley and Ruth E.(Hoevelman) Gatlin. Survived by his children Amanda Fenton of Collinsville, Jessica Gatlin and her spouse Sean Seckler of Glen Carbon and Travis Gatlin of Sullivan Mo. Grandchildren; Jacob, Madison, Ashley, Brittany, Bowie, Travis and Emily.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Billy Turner

Born Feb. 8, 1946 in Alton, he was a son of Siegle and Katherine (Jones) Turner. He married Terry S. Elledge May 14, 1966 in Alton. She preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2017. The U.S. Army veteran worked as a clerk for Burlington-Northern Railroad. He enjoyed taking cruises and playing slot machines.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton High Graduation Preview

Your browser does not support the audio element. AHS assistant principal Mike Brey shares information about the return of Alton High graduation to the campus for the Class of 2022. Here's a link to graduation information if you need it https://sites.google.com/altonschools.org/guidance-ahs-redbirds/2022-graduation.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Victoria Hiatt

Victoria L. (Alred) Hiatt, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Woosley) Alred. She was a life-long learner, graduating from Roodhouse High School and Gradwohl School of Laboratory Techniques, St Louis, MO, earning a Bachelor of Science from MacMurray College, Master of Arts in Human Development Counseling from the University of Illinois, and Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the Adler Institute of Professional Psychology in Chicago, IL, where she also completed all coursework for her PhD. She led a life of service to others, beginning her career as a lab technician, then teaching special education in the Jacksonville School District, where she founded the ACE Club of America. She also taught for the Department of Corrections in East St. Louis, IL. She found rewarding work as a Social Worker and Adoption Specialist for DCFS, where she united many children with forever families. She continued her passion for helping others in private practice when she founded Victoria Hiatt Mediation and Counseling.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

MCT Summer Youth Pass program to begin

The Madison County Transit Summer Youth Pass program is back. Kids Kindergarten through 12th grade (age 18 and under) will have the opportunity to ride MCT buses for free from Memorial Day to Labor Day for essential trips. This is the 14th year of the Youth Pass program. MCT spokesperson...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Interstate 55/70 Lane Closure, Maryville, Illinois, Madison County

MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-55/70 WB between Illinois 159 and 13-mile marker in Maryville Thursday, May 19, 2022, weather permitting, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. These restrictions are needed to allow access for the weigh-in-motion vendor to perform repairs...
MARYVILLE, IL
constructforstl.org

I-270 Bridge Construction Could Begin This Fall

From The Telegraph: Replacement of the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge could start before the end of the year. The project is expected to take several years to complete, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials at a public meeting on the project Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College’s Granite City Campus.
GRANITE CITY, IL

