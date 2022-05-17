Hartford centennial celebration is Saturday

Victoria L. (Alred) Hiatt, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Woosley) Alred. She was a life-long learner, graduating from Roodhouse High School and Gradwohl School of Laboratory Techniques, St Louis, MO, earning a Bachelor of Science from MacMurray College, Master of Arts in Human Development Counseling from the University of Illinois, and Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the Adler Institute of Professional Psychology in Chicago, IL, where she also completed all coursework for her PhD. She led a life of service to others, beginning her career as a lab technician, then teaching special education in the Jacksonville School District, where she founded the ACE Club of America. She also taught for the Department of Corrections in East St. Louis, IL. She found rewarding work as a Social Worker and Adoption Specialist for DCFS, where she united many children with forever families. She continued her passion for helping others in private practice when she founded Victoria Hiatt Mediation and Counseling.

