During the Marty Hurney era, the Panthers oftentimes hit on its first round pick but failed to find much talent beyond that. In the 2014 NFL Draft, it was the other way around, to some extent. The Panthers drafted OL Trai Turner and S Tre Boston in the third and fourth rounds respectively, each turned out to be solid starters in the league. Meanwhile, the first round pick of Kelvin Benjamin did not turn out well at all.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO