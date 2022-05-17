ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

May 17 Police Briefs

By Dick Cook
eastridgenewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to check the school. On scene the alarm was found to be accidental. Dispatch received five alarm calls today to this business. There have been ten total over this weekend. Officers attempted to locate a responsible person for the...

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Juvenile arrested, another sought in string of Ooltewah vehicle break-ins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One juvenile is in custody and a second one's being sought after a string of vehicle break-ins Wednesday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). A release says deputies responded early Wednesday to the 6900 block of Benwood Drive on a report of suspicious...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Two Vehicles Catch on Fire on Interstate 24

Two vehicles caught on fire this morning on Interstate 24 Eastbound at mile marker 181.8 around 7:19 this morning, around the Old Ringgold Road overpass. The Chattanooga and East Ridge Fire Department responded and were able to put the fire out by 8 AM. This footage is from shortly after the incident from a TDOT Smartway camera. It appears there was a Ford Focus and Subaru involved according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. There is no word yet on any injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Committed to Justice: CPD chief seeks closure to Grove St. shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Chief of police is keeping a promise she made during her introduction a couple months ago. Nearly eight months after a drive-by shooting killed two women on Grove Street, Chattanooga’s new police chief, Celeste Murphy, says she is committed to getting justice for the families of the victims.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
East Ridge, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Innocent man killed as high-speed chase ends in Gordon County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A man was arrested and an innocent was killed at the end of a high-speed chase in Gordon County. The Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started in Bartow County and ended in Gordon County around 7 p.m. Tuesday. GSP troopers said Bartow County Sheriff's Office chased the driver of a Nissan truck, 33-year-old Joshua Eaker, north on Interstate 75 to the Calhoun exit.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Police: Lenoir City homeowner shoots man attempting to force way inside

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a residence in Lenoir City, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. On May 17, Lenoir City Police Department officials were dispatched to a disturbance at 502 West 2nd Avenue. Shortly after, officers learned of an additional disturbance occurring at 507 West 2nd Avenue, where Michael Owen, 20, was attempting to “force his way into the residence.”
LENOIR CITY, TN
953wiki.com

Stolen Plate Lands Tennessee Man Behind Bars

May 15, 2022, Madison Police arrested Brandon J. Williams, 37, Cookeville, Tennessee, on narcotic and theft / possession of stolen property charges. Madison Police Officer Ben Flint stopped a vehicle being driven by Williams in the 700 block of Clifty Drive. A registration check of the license plate revealed that the plate had been reported stolen out of the State of Tennessee.
MADISON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dick Cook#Crime#Erpd#Chevrolet
wbhfradio.org

A high-speed chase originating in Bartow ends with fatality in Gordon County.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan along Highway 53 traveling east in Gordon County. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a Bartow County Deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The Nissan Titan, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, 48-year-old Dustin Cody Thomas of Calhoun, was fatally injured. After striking Thomas, the Nissan Titan came to a final rest, partially blocking the highway’s westbound lane. Eaker was booked into the Bartow County Jail and charged with one count of felony assault. No Troopers or Deputies were injured during this crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
whopam.com

Early morning pursuit ends with arrest for multiple felonies, warrants

A Tennessee man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. An arrest citation for 37-year old Stephen Walls of Smyrna, Tennessee says Hopkinsville police were notified of a reckless driver on Clinic Drive shortly before midnight and were told that Walls’ pickup was on the curb nearly running over signs.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEF

Will juveniles charged with dog beating be tried as adults?

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The District Attorney General for Bradley County is addressing an issue brought up by the public in a gruesome dog abuse case. Two 16 year olds were charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals over a video showing a boy beating a dog to death with a stick.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests May 9-15

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from May 9-15. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Shooting- 700 East 48th Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-On May 12, 2022 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of East 48th Street on a report of a person shot. The following are the preliminary facts of the investigation:. Upon arrival, Officers located a potential crime scene but did not locate a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

Arrests in South Pittsburg for distribution weight drug possession

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – A quiet, residential street came to be the setting of a wide police effort to execute a search warrant in South Pittsburg late last week. Officers with the South Pittsburg Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th & 31st Judicial Districts Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol descended on the home on Holly Avenue.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
WBIR

Roane Co. investigating double homicide after finding 2 dead in locked Kingston home

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Roane County deputies are investigating a double homicide after discovering the bodies of two people inside a Kingston home on Monday. The Roane County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for assistance at 662 Buck Creek Road on May 16. When they arrived, deputies were told a person was unresponsive in the home and that the doors were locked.
KINGSTON, TN
WDEF

Neighbor Helps Save Family From Burning Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family was woken up by a neighbor and was able to escape a house fire in Lookout Valley early Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022. The fire was initially reported by that neighbor at 3:50 AM via a 911 call which prompted the Chattanooga Fire Department to respond. After calling for help, the neighbor rushed over to the house and banged on the windows which alerted the sleeping family comprised of a couple and their newborn baby to the fire. The family was able to escape without injury thanks to the actions of the neighbor.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy