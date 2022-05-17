ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Sentencing For Female Fraudster, Seven Bridges Homeowner, Delayed

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal Judge Postpones Tracy Jedlicki’s Sentencing. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright ©...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Alisa Catoggio Pleads Guilty To $40M Federal Kickback Scheme

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing significant prison time following her guilty plea in a $40M federal fraud case. The United States Department of Justice explains the matter this way: A former Palm Beach County pharmacy technician and high-level […] The article Boca Raton’s Alisa Catoggio Pleads Guilty To $40M Federal Kickback Scheme appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Police Nab Juvenile Attacker, Ask For Other Victims To Come Forward

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking alleged victims of Francois Nacisse to come forward, following his arrest earlier today. Detectives issued this advisory: ”This morning Detectives from Boynton Beach Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) arrested and charged […] The article Boynton Police Nab Juvenile Attacker, Ask For Other Victims To Come Forward appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY: Another Resident Arrested

Major Crime Problem Continues. Retirement Community Scene of Shooting, Battery, Assault, Drugs, Registered Sex Offenders. TROUBLE IN PARADISE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Delray Beach Police say that she worked with someone else to steal a drill from Home Depot in Delray Beach. Another person allegedly removed the inventory control device — she then […] The article KINGS POINT DELRAY: Another Resident Arrested appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Man In Dominant-Submissive Relationship Submits To Feds, Sentenced To 50 Years

Palm Beach County Man Allegedly Produced Illegal Material, Involving Children, With His Submissive Counterpart. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man who was the dominant part of a dominant-submissive relationship is now finding out what it’s like to be submissive […] The article Man In Dominant-Submissive Relationship Submits To Feds, Sentenced To 50 Years appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Money Laundering#Panama#Insurance Fraud#Metrodesk Media
Parkland Talk

16-Year-Old Girl Robbed in Parkland

A 16-year-old girl was robbed of her iPhone 13 in Parkland Saturday by a bicycle-riding thief, law enforcement records show. The robbery happened May 15 at 9:35 a.m. as the victim, and two of her girlfriends walked behind Parkland Bagels at 7111 N. State Road 7, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office crime summary.
PARKLAND, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS ON SCENE: Double Shooting South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is on the scene late Wednesday afternoon of a double shooting south of Boca Raton — in Pompano Beach. BSO provided this information: ”At approximately 3:52 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near the […] The article COPS ON SCENE: Double Shooting South Of Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

West Palm Beach couple indicted after trying to set toddler on fire

A couple from West Palm Beach, Florida have been indicted on attempted murder charges after they tried to set a toddler on fire earlier this month. 28-year-old Jamie Avery and 25-year-old Lisbeth Collado who share a residence just north of Okeechobee Boulevard were charged with attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and first-degree attempted assault during a court hearing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Store thief hits manager with vehicle when tying to take off

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who stole from an Ace Hardware store hit the store manager with his vehicle when trying to leave the scene. This happened on Wednesday at the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man helped...
GREENACRES, FL
NBC Miami

Deerfield Beach Man Indicted for Murder, Again

A 56-year-old Deerfield Beach man who has already served prison time for manslaughter has been indicted for murder with a firearm. David Hargrove Jr. was arrested Monday. His indictment was sealed May 11 so the details behind this latest arrest have not been released publicly. Court records show he was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy