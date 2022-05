Brabus has been producing a lot of crazy content of late, including a 900-horsepower boat and a 900-hp Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The tuner seems to be cramming its not-quite-a-thousand-horsepower package into as many creations as it possibly can, as it has also revealed a barebones Bronco Raptor killer called the Crawler, again with the same output. If that wasn't enough, the controversial company has now revealed yet another creation with - you guessed it - 900 hp. As a favorite of the tuning outfit, the Mercedes-AMG G63 once again underpins a ballsy Brabus build, and this time, just ten will be made. Say hello to the Brabus 900 XLP pickup.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO