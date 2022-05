When Alexander Hamilton lobbied congress to recognize Haiti’s sovereignty and advocated for open trade with the island that made France incredibly rich, he was creating a bond. One that solidified him as having helped draft the Haitian Constitution and cement the American Constitution. Thomas Jefferson later broke that bond and embargoed the island alongside American ally France. France’s debt grew great and it later sold Louisiana to the United States to recover from the financial woes of losing its richest colony, Haiti. That acquisition expanded America. From 1825 to 1947, America would help France by ensuring Haiti paid “reparations” for its independence which then threatened all slave-owning countries. The relationship between Haiti and the United States has evolved but remains deeply complex, in large part, because free Black people threatened a way of life.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO