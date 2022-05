A Jamaican national who says he has been wrongly detained ahead of next week’s deportation flight is launching legal action against the Home Office, The Independent can reveal.James Matthews, 33, was awaiting the outcome of his application for leave to remain when seven immigration officers stormed into his home, claiming that he was in the country illegally, before he was taken to Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre (IRC).The former banker at Jamaica National Bank had applied for leave to remain on the basis of his relationship with a British citizen in July 2020, but the Home Office said this application was...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO