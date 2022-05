The risk of a recession in the U.S. is growing rapidly, according to Morgan Stanley economists, as stubbornly high inflation threatens to weigh on economic activity. In a Monday analyst note, the bank strategists lifted their forecast of a recession in the next 12 months to 27%, a stark increase from March, when they projected just a 5% chance of a downturn this year. The increased probability of a downturn comes amid concerns that the Federal Reserve will be unable to achieve the elusive "soft landing," the sweet spot between curbing consumer demand and cooling inflation without crushing economic growth, as it raises interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO