HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs city leaders say changes are coming to Downtown and they are asking business leaders to share their thoughts. At the Opera House in Downtown High Springs, city staff will talk about their plans for the downtown strategic plan Tuesday evening. City leaders say people can mostly expect to hear changes to the traffic pattern on Main Street. They’re calling it the “Inaugural social soiree” and it’s open to the public.

HIGH SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO