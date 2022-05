ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline is celebrating a milestone this week as one of its trains pulled into Orlando International Airport on Tuesday. The train rolled into the airport’s new Intermodal Terminal Facility for testing. The facility, when open, will act as a hub for the new Brightline route from Miami to Orlando and, if the plan goes through, Brightline’s expansion across Orlando to Tampa.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO