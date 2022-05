(KNSI) — Business will return to normal at the Minnesota State Capitol after a police chase that ended nearby caused the building to go into lockdown. St. Paul police say about 7:20 Wednesday night; an officer saw a vehicle being driven erratically and discovered the car was stolen. When they tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver fled. An aerial support unit from the Minnesota State Patrol tracked the car as it allegedly joined up with another vehicle, which had reportedly been stolen out of Edina. Police used stop sticks to disable the car, which crashed, but the passengers bailed and got into the other stolen car and fled the scene again. As that car made its way back into St. Paul, it hit a marked police car with an officer inside. That officer was not hurt.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO