JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown racer is dedicating space on his car to help raise money for the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Cancer Center. Brian Hanson Jr. has sold sponsorships and decals to help give back in a way to keep people off the road who may need cancer care. He says one of those patients who were saved miles was his dad, who was diagnosed with lung cancer twice.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO