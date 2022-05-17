ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Parks & Rec Expects Busy Summer

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Parks & Recreation knows this summer will be chockfull of events and utilization of their facilities as Memorial Day quickly approaches. Executive Director...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 1

Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Highland Acres Soon To Be Labeled As ‘Historic’?

Some Bismarck residents are working to get Highland Acres labeled as 'Historic' by the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty cool, huh?. When a place gets listed on the national register, it's not just an honorary title, it also gives the area the ability to apply for some grant programs. This also allows for properties that produce income, to apply for the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Memorial Day Service Planned

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Freedom isn’t free. It was paid for by those who gave their life to ensure our freedom is guaranteed. Carrington American Legion Commander Bob Scott says Memorial Day is a day for pause and to recognize those who gave their life in service. Scott...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Spring Planting Finally Underway

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Spring planting is underway across the state of North Dakota. NDSU Barnes County Extension Service Agent Alicia Harstad said heavy rainfall saturated fields in the area, so farmers are running up against planting deadlines. She said some farmers maybe looking at Prevent Plant acres....
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Stop Soldier Suicide 5K Run/Walk May 21 In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few people with Stop Soldier Suicide will hold a 5K Run/Walk Saturday in Valley City to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide. Wyatt Hatcher died from suicide in November of 2021, he was 24, his mother Laurie said since his...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Jamestown, ND
Jamestown, ND
Lifestyle
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man on Receiving End of Viral Philanthropy

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
QSR Web

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers arrives in the Dakotas

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is up and running in the Dakotas, with a store in Fargo, North Dakota and a location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The locations expand the brand's footprint to 36 U.S. states, according to a press release. The Fargo store is already proving to be one of the strongest performing stores in the brand's network and Sioux Falls set records for its opening week sales.
valleynewslive.com

One Fargo location sees the most police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police and the Downtown Community Partnership are trying to come up with new ideas and run through some numbers in their “Downtown Download”. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt spoke about the department’s upcoming plan for designated rideshare areas around the downtown area for...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Hours Reduced for Afterschool Program in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Afterschool Program in Jamestown will look different when school reconvenes in the Fall of 2022. In a release from the South East Education Cooperative (SEEC), the afterschool programs have seen a continual decrease in funding. “While the program is allowed to charge participation fees,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
#Memorial Day#Community Bike Fleet
newsdakota.com

Baldhill Dam 70th Anniversary & Visitor Center Reopening

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and community leaders celebrated the reopening of the newly renovated visitor center at the Mel Rieman Recreation Area, as well as the site’s 70th anniversary of the opening of Baldhill dam on Wednesday, May 18th. Col....
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo massage therapy businesses must be licensed

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health is behind an ordinance passed to regulate massage therapy that was passed in December and will be implemented this year. The purpose of the ordinance is to license and regulate establishments that conduct massage procedures. Fargo is the first city in...
FARGO, ND
kxnet.com

Registrations opens for 2022 North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy

Registration is now open for the 2022 North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy. The academy prides itself on giving students the opportunity to develop leadership skills as well as their physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual attributes, and hopes to help shape the future for all Native American youth. The academy...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

JRMC Welcomes New Urologist to Staff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) has added to their Urology department with the hiring of Dr. Brent Williams. He joins Dr. Christopher Cost as the second Urologist at the hospital. A native of Cavalier, Dr. Williams previously worked in Fargo and offered outreach urology...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota regulators aim to hone in on e-pull tabs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As charitable electronic pull tab machines are gaining popularity in North Dakota, gaming regulators are hoping to keep them confined to certain spaces. Right now, you can play e-pull tabs at almost any bar in North Dakota. Since a bar is technically defined as a “retail...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Golf Recap for May 9th and May 17th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, May 9th the VCHS boys golf team played at Village Green in Moorhead. The team carded a 394 in some tough rainy conditions. We were led by Eric Ingstad who shot a 93. Ethan Bear 98, Tucker Orner 100, Thomas Pfeifer 103, Alex Rogelstad 107, and Owen Struble 107. The Valley City Hi-Liners placed 10th out of 11 teams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Local Racer Raising Funds for Cancer Care

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown racer is dedicating space on his car to help raise money for the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Cancer Center. Brian Hanson Jr. has sold sponsorships and decals to help give back in a way to keep people off the road who may need cancer care. He says one of those patients who were saved miles was his dad, who was diagnosed with lung cancer twice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Sales Tax Advisory Vote Public Meetings May 19 & 24

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An advisory vote on extending the city sales use tax will be on the June 14th ballot. One measure is on the infrastructure renew and replacement fund, another focuses on economic development. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Feist said two...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Hot 97-5

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
BISMARCK, ND

