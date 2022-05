The Houston Texans pass rush isn’t just being slept on; analysts are taking a helping of NyQuil to go along with it. According to Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus, the Texans are tier five of six under the “declining forces” category. Starring in the Texans’ pass rush is new defensive end Jerry Hughes, who spent the past nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO