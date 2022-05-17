ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes have edge historically against Rangers going into second-round series

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Rangers lost the regular-season series with the Hurricanes 3-1. And were swept in their lone playoff matchup — albeit in a best-of-five qualifying-round series in the 2020 bubble playoffs. Here’s a look back:

Regular-season recap Jan. 21 in Raleigh, N.C.

Hurricanes 6, Rangers 3

The Hurricanes dominated the first 40 minutes, scoring five of the game’s first six goals and cruised to victory. Sebastian Aho and former Ranger Tony DeAngelo each notched three points in the one-sided win.

March 20 in Raleigh, N.C.

Rangers 2, Hurricanes 0

The Rangers’ lone victory during the regular season came on the strength of their backup goalie. Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves in a masterful performance and Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie late in the second period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5tkH_0fghldVJ00
The Rangers and Hurricanes square off in the second round.
Getty Images
April 12 at MSG

Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2

A game that went a long way to deciding the Metropolitan Division winner, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals as the Hurricanes moved four points ahead of the Rangers. Chris Kreider notched his 50th goal of the season, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the plateau, in defeat.

Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3

Carolina clinched the Metropolitan Division at the Garden behind 31 saves from rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and two assists from one-time Ranger defenseman Brady Skjei. Down three goals in the third period, the Rangers rallied to get within one after goals from Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafreniere, but couldn’t finish off the comeback.

Playoff History

The Rangers and Hurricanes have met just once in the postseason, during the 2020 bubble playoffs. It was the qualifying round, and the Rangers were swept, 3-0. Carolina, the sixth seed, took down the 11th-seeded Blueshirts 3-2 in Game 1 and by matching 4-1 scores in the next two games.

Sebastian Aho had three goals and eight points in the series and Andrei Svechnikov notched the Hurricanes’ first playoff hat trick in Game 2. Igor Shesterkin made his playoff debut in Game 3, producing 27 saves in the loss.

Related
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 5-on-5 Play Should Have Led to a Better Result vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially entered the offseason after their Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, May 15. The Penguins had a 3-1 series lead, and it looked like they were going to pull off a huge upset. They had a two-goal lead in Games 5 and 6 and were leading in Game 7 for most of the third period and yet still could not find a way to win. At five-on-five, the Penguins’ easily dominated the Rangers, so what exactly went wrong?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers say ‘been there, done that’ after losing Game 1 in OT

I guess if you are going to be considered one of the most resilient teams in the NHL, you have to let bad losses roll off your back. Make no mistake about it, last night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was a bad one. The Rangers were up early after a Filip Chytil goal and fell into a defensive shell that worked for 40 minutes.
NHL
Yardbarker

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Watch on Friday when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0. Carolina earned a 2-1 victory at home its last time out on May 18 against the New York Rangers. Seth Jarvis (one assist) and Brendan Smith (one assist) were among the six Hurricanes skaters who put up one point each.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Rangers vs. Hurricanes prediction and odds for Game 1: All Eyes on Raanta in goal

The top two finishers in the Metropolitan Division are set to face off in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The New York Rangers get another crack at the Hurricanes after losing three of four games to them during the regular season. The Hurricanes also bested the Rangers in the final standings, where they led NYR by six points in the division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rangers fall to Hurricanes in OT in Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho extended the game. Ian Cole ended it. And that allowed the Carolina Hurricanes to escape their first home loss of the playoffs despite being completely outplayed most of the night.Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night, making a late rally to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.Aho had forced the extra period when he pushed one past Shesterkin late in the third period in a dramatic finish. Yet it overshadowed the fact that the Metropolitan Division winners were fortunate to win...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
