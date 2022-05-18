ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Two Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries

By Jarrett Renshaw, Joseph Ax
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fH12_0fghlNZn00
Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano speaks at a protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

PHILADELPHIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday, underscoring the former president's clout in his party ahead of November's midterm elections.

But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman, lost his bid for a second term after angering party leaders with a dizzying string of self-inflicted scandals. read more

Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, who has amplified Trump's false claims of 2020 voter fraud and marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a governor's race that could have major implications for abortion rights and election integrity.

Some Republican Party insiders feared that Mastriano's primary victory would prove Pyrrhic if he turned off moderate voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

Trump has endorsed more than 150 candidates as he tries to solidify his status as his party's kingmaker, though his picks have not always prevailed.

Control of the U.S. Congress - and with it the ability to advance or blockade Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda - is at stake in the midterms.

In Pennsylvania's marquee U.S. Senate race, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman - a goateed, tattooed liberal whose fondness for hoodies and shorts has given him everyman appeal - won the Democratic nomination despite having been hospitalized since Friday after suffering a stroke.

Fetterman, a progressive, defeated moderate U.S. Representative Conor Lamb just hours after having had a pacemaker implanted to address the irregular heart rhythms that caused the stroke. He has said doctors expect a full recovery.

His Republican opponent remains to be decided, with another Trump-backed candidate, TV wellness celebrity Mehmet Oz, locked in a tight battle with former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

With 90% of the expected vote reported, Oz was ahead of McCormick by just over 500 ballots out of nearly 1.3 million counted, according to Edison Research. Conservative political commentator Kathy Barnette was far behind in third.

Under Pennsylvania law, any margin of 0.5% or less triggers an automatic recount.

Both Oz and McCormick told supporters late on Tuesday that they expected to win but that a final result was not expected that night, given the number of outstanding mail ballots still to be counted.

"We're not going to have a result tonight," Oz said.

In a statement, Biden praised Fetterman while warning that whoever prevails in the Republican contest "will be too dangerous, too craven, and too extreme" for the state.

BUDD WINS, CAWTHORN LOSES

In North Carolina, a Trump-endorsed candidate, U.S. Representative Ted Budd, won the state's Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

Budd, who beat former Governor Pat McCrory, will face Democratic former state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is seeking to become the state's first Black senator.

The Pennsylvania and North Carolina Senate races are two of the most important midterm contests, as Democrats fight to retain their slim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. Both seats are held by retiring Republicans: Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania and Richard Burr in North Carolina.

Republicans are well positioned to regain control of the House, which could enable them to stonewall Biden's legislative agenda. Biden's public approval rating is at 42%, with 50% of Americans disapproving of his performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

Democrats have a better chance of keeping control of the Senate, currently split 50-50 between the parties with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. read more

Cawthorn, a staunch Trump ally who at age 26 is the youngest member of the House, conceded his loss to Senator Chuck Edwards, 61, late on Tuesday. Cawthorn drew criticism from fellow Republicans after a series of embarrassing episodes, including claiming that conservative leaders invited him to a cocaine-fueled orgy, trying twice to take a gun onto a plane and having a video surface showing him nude and gyrating against someone.

TOO EXTREME?

In Pennsylvania, Trump made an 11th-hour endorsement of Mastriano, whose rise worried some establishment Republicans.

Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters attacked the building, played a significant role in the Trump campaign's failed effort to overturn Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential results based on false claims of voter fraud.

If Mastriano wins in November, he would be able to appoint his own secretary of state, the state's top election official, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, when Trump suggests he may seek a second term in the White House.

Mastriano has also said he would pursue a statewide abortion ban after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature could attempt to pass abortion limits if the court acts, with the state's governor holding the power to sign or veto any new restrictions.

Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, has vowed to protect abortion rights. He said on Tuesday that he was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trump's pick for Idaho governor, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, lost on Tuesday in her bid to oust the incumbent Republican, Brad Little. Primary elections also took place on Tuesday in Kentucky and Oregon.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia, Joseph Ax in New York and Andy Sullivan in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 17

Ann Sarantos
5d ago

We need to make America first. Close borders to cartels and get us out of war. Stop sending American dollars to other nations. Get rid of congress who despise America.

Reply(2)
7
Tsquared
5d ago

Wonder who Joe has endorsed? Who would want that endorsement? Survey says: ❌

Reply
8
FlushoutTheCommunists
5d ago

Anyone still supporting any democrats IS THE PROBLEM!! Another RED WAVE coming!!!

Reply(1)
7
Related
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Josh Shapiro
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Republicans#Ohio Senate#Election Fraud#The U S Senate#Democratic
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy