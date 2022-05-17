City of Plymouth Recognizes Police Memorial Week

Flags are at half-staff in Plymouth this week in recognition of Police Memorial Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and...
WARSAW — Kosciusko County law enforcement wrapped up a three-month investigation of a man who allegedly had been selling large amounts of methamphetamine. Austin Nathaniel Zarse, 27, 518 Chinworth Court, Warsaw, was arrested on Monday, May 16, after fleeing police. Police made purchases of a combined 176 grams of...
A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Cass County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead following a head-on crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Sass of La Porte, Indiana. Deputies say both drivers has serious injuries and had...
Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi gave an update to the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission Tuesday night on the activity on the corner of Jefferson and Michigan Streets. Stone Excavating recently demolished the old building there that formerly housed a Subway restaurant and a fireworks retail store. Even before that, the site was home to a gas station and work has been done to ensure that the area is officially cleared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). Surrisi previously noted that the gas tanks were removed in the late 1980s.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday a two-vehicle crash on Daily Road killed one driver and left the other driver with serious injuries. Police say that two vehicles collided in a head-on crash on Daily Road, north of...
WARSAW — A South Bend woman was recently arrested after allegedly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Kelley Ann Lane, 32, South Bend, is charged with carrying a handgun without a license and driving while suspended prior, both class A misdemeanors; and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a level 5 felony.
A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
GOSHEN, Ind. – A 13-year-old boy was found with a knife at Goshen Junior High School on Tuesday, the Goshen Police Department reported. Police were called to the school at 3:05 p.m. concerning the incident. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Elkhart Juvenile Detention Center. In response...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested on Monday following a three-month narcotics investigation, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. While undercover, officers purchased approximately 176.28 grams (0.4 pounds) of methamphetamine, a 9mm CZ Scorpion handgun, high-capacity clips, and ammunition from 27-year-old Austin Zarse. When officers approached...
COLUMBIA CITY — A Columbia City couple face criminal charges after four children and two dogs were removed from a filthy, unlivable home. Katrina A. Baker, 34; and Edward L. Schuckman, 38, both of 551 S. Norris Court, Columbia City, are each charged with four counts of neglect of a dependent, all level 6 felonies; and two counts of cruelty to an animal, both class A misdemeanors.
PIERCETON — A Columbia City man was arrested on three charges after speeding on a motorcycle, resulting in injury to his passenger. Kenneth D. Koser, 36, 5300 N. 375W, Columbia City, is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – An Orland, Indiana man was killed on Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving the victim’s motorcycle and a S.U.V. at the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reports 74-year-old Kenneth R....
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A crash involving a cement truck occurred at the intersection of Flatrock Rd. and US 27 just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker, the crash occurred between a Ford Escape and a cement truck after the driver of the Ford Escape failed to yield at the intersection and crossed into oncoming southbound traffic on US 27.
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into an SUV Tuesday afternoon in Steuben County. On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State...
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – The Walton Road bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed for construction beginning the week of May 23, the Berrien County Road Department announced. The bridge will undergo rehabilitation through the end of August. Drivers are asked to use an alternate rout or...
WARSAW – Efforts to move people out of unsafe living conditions are not always easy. Ongoing attempts by the city of Warsaw and several agencies to help a Warsaw man find new housing and get out of his condemned residence seemed to hit a stalemate Tuesday, May 17. The...
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A car was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening in Oak Park. At 7:35 p.m., the owner of a car called police and reported parking the car and leaving it running at Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue – with the 3-year-old inside. Someone stole the car, but it was located within 15 minutes in then 200 block of Madison Street, with the child inside, Oak Park police said. The child was safely returned to their parent, police said. No one is custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling (708) 434-1636, or going to www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
Comments / 0