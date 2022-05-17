City of Plymouth Recognizes Police Memorial Week

Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi gave an update to the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission Tuesday night on the activity on the corner of Jefferson and Michigan Streets. Stone Excavating recently demolished the old building there that formerly housed a Subway restaurant and a fireworks retail store. Even before that, the site was home to a gas station and work has been done to ensure that the area is officially cleared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). Surrisi previously noted that the gas tanks were removed in the late 1980s.

