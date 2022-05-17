ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Recommends Masks Indoors As Covid Threat Level Set To Increase

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ud87i_0fghk7e300

The New York City Health Department announced the Covid threat level will increase from “medium” to “high” in the coming days.

As a result, it’s recommending that everyone wear a mask whenever they’re indoors. But Mayor Adams said at this point he’s not ready to make it a requirement.

“We’re not at the point of mandating masks. We’re not at that point yet. We’re not at the point of doing anything other than urging New Yorkers while your indoors in large settings - social settings - wear your mask,” Adams said.

The mayor said the difference now is that we have the “tools” to help fight Covid. That includes vaccines, boosters and testing. He said the other difference between now and the start of the pandemic is that hospitals aren’t overburdened.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 7

Related
HipHopWired

NYC Reaches “High-Risk” Level For COVID-19 As Cases Once Again Spike

For the past few summers New Yorkers haven’t been able to enjoy the hot weather due to the pandemic continuously producing variants that caused cases to spike whenever it seemed like we had things under control. Athough we’re once again living life as if COVID was yesterday’s news, think again. Gothamist is reporting that on […] The post NYC Reaches “High-Risk” Level For COVID-19 As Cases Once Again Spike appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul provides May 17 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers
PIX11

NYC COVID-19 alert changed to high: health department

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The New York City COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded from medium to high, health officials announced Tuesday. The new alert means COVID-19 is highly spreading and putting pressure on the health care system, according to the city health department. Officials advised New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and at crowded outdoor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

High Of 90s Expected This Weekend Across New York

A mini shot of Summer weather is coming through New York State this weekend. Starting in Western and Central New York this Friday, we will see summerlike weather for about 48 hours in New York State this weekend through early next week. Buffalo and Rochester are expected to see near...
BUFFALO, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
814
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy