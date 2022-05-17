NYC Recommends Masks Indoors As Covid Threat Level Set To Increase

The New York City Health Department announced the Covid threat level will increase from “medium” to “high” in the coming days.

As a result, it’s recommending that everyone wear a mask whenever they’re indoors. But Mayor Adams said at this point he’s not ready to make it a requirement.

“We’re not at the point of mandating masks. We’re not at that point yet. We’re not at the point of doing anything other than urging New Yorkers while your indoors in large settings - social settings - wear your mask,” Adams said.

The mayor said the difference now is that we have the “tools” to help fight Covid. That includes vaccines, boosters and testing. He said the other difference between now and the start of the pandemic is that hospitals aren’t overburdened.

