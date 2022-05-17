ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'can’t move forward' without correct bot numbers

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tdeI_0fghk5sb00

Elon Musk's tirade against Twitter's spam accounts continues into this week with the Tesla CEO questioning gains for Twitter's advertisers under the social media company's handling of spam accounts, Bloomberg reported.

After making a $44 billion bid for Twitter, Elon Musk has put the deal on hold, citing worries over the number of spam accounts on the platform. In its regulatory filings, the company has pegged this number at under five percent, but Musk went on record to state that the number was around 20 percent.

Now, Musk has publicly confirmed that the deal cannot proceed unless Twitter can publicly show that its spam accounts are lower than 5 percent.

Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition has become an ongoing saga that is also affecting the company's stock price which is now trailing at around $37.

How to fight spam accounts - Elon style?

Musk has been vehement about fighting spam accounts from the very beginning. However, his recent tweet evoked a long thread from current CEO Parag Agarwal, who explained that fighting spam was incredibly dynamic and a set of rules made today would not work tomorrow.

Refuting Musk's claim that Twitter used a sample set of 100 accounts to determine bot prevalence on its platform, Agarwal said that Twitter's bot estimates came after multiple human reviews of "thousands of accounts" that are randomly sampled from its monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs).

Calling spam campaigns highly sophisticated and hard to catch, Agarwal also added that the company suspends over half a million accounts every day before others even see them on Twitter and lock millions of accounts each week on suspicion of spam.

Agarwal also wrote in his thread that it wasn't possible to estimate spam accounts externally and the company used a set of public and private data internally to monitor spam accounts every quarter, a practice that has been ongoing for many years.

Musk's mega response

Less than an hour after Agarwal's thread, Elon Musk jumped into the conversation with his mega response: a poop emoji.

For somebody so dead against spam accounts and how Twitter handles them, one would expect Musk to raise some pertinent questions about the methodology or suggest ways to improve them.

Musk, however, followed up with a question that a competitor or banker would ask.

Recently, Musk also said that the company's algorithm was manipulative, prompting founder Jack Dorsey to jump into the company's defense.

Musk's continued antics against the company he wants to acquire seem to be a bargaining chip to get the board to agree on a lower price for the buyout, something we had reported over a week ago.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Tesla#Bloomberg#Sec
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy