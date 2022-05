When it comes to regional flavor specialties, popularity can be a double-edged sword. The historic Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., put itself on the culinary map when it popularized spicy chicken wings in the 1960s. In 1956, Steve Henson began serving a new salad dressing he had invented for guests at his restaurant at Hidden Valley Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., and a new flavor sensation was born. Before the “Chili’s-fication” of Tex-Mex in the ’80s, you’d have to travel to San Antonio or Houston to enjoy that particular hybrid of regional cuisines. Yes, there really was once a time before easily accessible fajitas.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO