GOBLES, MI – Tyler Hunt never had a blueprint for how to become a Big Ten football player. Growing up in the Southwest Michigan town of Gobles and its population of around 800 residents, he rarely came across anyone who sniffed the game at the Division-I level, so it was important for the Michigan State tight end to find a way to help the next generation of football players from his hometown.

GOBLES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO