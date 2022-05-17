ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Abortion debate is really about love v. misery

By Jay Ambrose Tribune News Service
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

It has been around for half a century, Roe v. Wade has,...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s stunning leak last week, it is finally dawning on the public that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will likely mark the end of constitutional protections for abortion rights. The Court’s decision to take up the case, coupled with its failure to even temporarily protect Texas women from an unconstitutional post-six-week abortion ban last fall, clearly signaled this outcome. Yet Roe’s core vulnerability lies not with the justices voting to strike it down. It derives from how the issue was framed in the first place—as a question of an individual’s “reproductive rights” and not one of the proper scope of government.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Abortions#Abortion Debate#Misery
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans call the leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion an effort to 'intimidate' justices into changing their ruling as Democrats promise to 'fight like hell' to stop abortion being banned

Republican lawmakers throughout the country celebrated the news of a Supreme Court draft opinion that is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion - but have denounced the leak as an attempt to 'intimidate' the justices into changing their minds. Politico reported Monday night that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy