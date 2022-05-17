Do you want to design the side of a trash truck? Olathe is taking resident submissions

Calling all artists: The city of Olathe needs your help.

The city is looking for residents to submit designs to decorate local trash trucks. If you’re interested in participating, you have until 5 p.m. on June 10 to submit your work.

After the deadline, Olathe solid waste staff will go through the submissions and pick their favorite designs. The winning pieces of art will be supersized and placed on the side of trash trucks for the city of Olathe to admire.

The winners of the Trash Truck Art Contest will also be invited to see their creations on the trucks later in the year.

To enter, fill out this art template and this online form . You’ll need to include your contact information and show that you are an Olathe resident.

You can also pick up an application form at the Olathe Library or the Olathe Community Center.

This isn’t the first time Olathe’s asked its residents to help give its trucks some personality. While Tyreek Chill might be outdated now, they took suggestions from the community in February , for names to give to their snowplows. Students from Clearwater Creek Elementary also decorated one of the snowplows.