ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Route 8 closed in Bridgeport amid police investigation

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkUbY_0fghhhB300

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity.

According to Connecticut State Police, Route 8 southbound is shut down between Exits 5 and 3.

Police said the closure is not due to a crash.

This is an active police investigation.

Keep up with the latest details with our live traffic map .

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old arrested for fatal drive-by shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old has been arrested by Hamden police for a fatal drive-by shooting that took place in May of 2021. Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, of New Haven, was taken into custody for the murder of Semajo Reddick, 18, officials stated Thursday. Reddick, a Hamden resident, was in a parking lot on the […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Court documents detail investigation into fatal stabbing of a Shelton teen

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Shelton has been identified by his attorney on Thursday. Attorney Jake Donovan said 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Valle is charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the death of […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

3 arrested after armed Home Depot robbery, chase

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police units responded to the report of an armed robbery at Home Depot in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Two Home Depot Prevention Loss employees attempted to stop two men with stolen merchandise. The suspects continued moving toward a car in the parking lot. A brief struggle ensued between […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

LifeStar called to transport driver after Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called on Wednesday morning to transport a driver suffering injuries after a car crash on I-395. According to the Danielson Fire Department, the driver faced serious injuries after a crash in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 northbound. LifeStar was called to transport the driver to a trauma […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Attorney identifies suspect in Shelton stabbing case

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. The 16-year-old juvenile suspect, identified as Raul Valle by his attorney, made an appearance in Derby Superior Court. Valle will be tried as an adult.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#News 8#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5ny.com

Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath killing: 16-year-old arrested

A Connecticut 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of 17-year-old high school lacrosse player James McGrath during a fight outside a house party. The teenager, from Milford, was not identified. They were charged with murder and assault. They were being held on a $2,000,000 at the time of their arrest.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bristol crash

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Bristol on Tuesday, police said. The Bristol Police Department responded to the crash at Jerome Avenue in the area of Sturbridge Court around 6:30 p.m. According to police, the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and left the roadway, […]
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport’s First Robbery

2022-05-18@10:04pm–#Bridgeport CT–A woman was assaulted and robbed in the 200 block of Gregory Street marking the city’s first robbery. Scott Appleby, Director of Emergency Communications (the city still has NO police public affairs’ officer) said when I asked for calls of significance said they would appear the police’s Twitter Account. There have been no robberies posted there so this must be the first one of the year. This is probably why Ganimville has been named the second best place to raise a family. If you believe that I will sell you the Congress Street Bridge.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

1 dead in Wallingford car collision

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A person died in a two-car collision that occurred early Tuesday morning on South Colony Road in Wallingford. The Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating a crash that involved a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C320 and a tractor-trailer carrying streel. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m....
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Ceremony held to honor Waterbury firefighters, police officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A day of remembrance for firefights and police officers in Waterbury. A ceremony was held on Tuesday morning to honor those men and women who put their lives on the line for public safety. Family, friends, and former colleagues were on hand for the tribute. “We honor those fire officers and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

One injured in Bridgeport shooting on Route 8

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport closed Tuesday morning after one person was injured in a shooting, Connecticut State Police said. State police responded to the area of Route 8 south at the on-ramp of Exit 5 for a report of shots fired around 5:30 a.m. According to state police, one victim was […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New London crews respond to trash fire on Fourth Street

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Fire Department responded to a trash fire on Fourth Street Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was activated around 3 a.m. after a “deep seated fire” broke out in a trash pile. The fire department needed to use an excavator to dig through the trash. DEEP […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Stranger rains money at Meriden Mall

Teen stabbing suspect faces a judge, boosting production of baby formula, Ann Uccello turns 100, and a Throwback Thursday tune!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy