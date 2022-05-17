Route 8 closed in Bridgeport amid police investigation
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity.
According to Connecticut State Police, Route 8 southbound is shut down between Exits 5 and 3.
Police said the closure is not due to a crash.
This is an active police investigation.
