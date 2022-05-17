ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Expired tags on your car? Missouri highway patrol says it’s time to register your vehicle

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Has your car registration expired during the pandemic, or have you kept temporary tags on long past the date to register? The Missouri State Highway Patrol says you could face a ticket if you don’t update your registration.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the highway patrol offered a 60-day grace period for expired license plates and temporary tags. But two years after that window closed, many cars are still traveling without an up-to-date registration.

“When something is rolling down the road and they haven’t had a title for a year or six months, that’s irresponsible,” Sgt. Bill Lowe told KMBC News . “I’ve seen temp tags that are expired from 2017.”

Lowe added that the long-expired grace period has been abused by drivers, and warned that the state highway patrol is ticketing vehicles with out-of-date plates or temporary tags.

If your vehicle is already registered in Missouri, you must renew its registration before the current one expires. If your registration has already expired, renew it as soon as possible to avoid hefty late fees or other penalties.

How to register or renew your vehicle

Driving a new car, or just moved to Kansas City?

In Missouri, you have 30 days since buying a vehicle or moving to the state to get your car registered. Here are the state’s titling and registration requirements . If your plates expired, you can renew them online , over the phone by calling 573-751-1957, by mail or in person .

In Kansas, you have 60 days to register your car when you buy one or move. Here are Kansas’ titling and registration resources . You can renew a vehicle registration using the iKan mobile app .

Do you have more questions about transportation in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .

Comments / 9

Stan Cosgrove
2d ago

yes I need to do it all over I see it all the time on the roads I see it on the highway so I see it in the apartment complex The Creeks of Gladstone where I live I also see him parking and handicap parking or they don't have a handicap sticker that needs to be addressed all over the community this is sickening we pay taxes we buy our tags but other people think they can get away with it if they start charging him and taking him to court and this one stop all this are you use my handicap here I no longer have a vehicle at this time due to an accident waiting for my insurance to pay due to us being hurt but it's a 1 out here and that's a 250 to $350 fine if they knock this start doing something about some of this out here and they wouldn't have no problems that they have God bless I'm glad to see somebody sees what others see praise the Lord

Reply
2
William Schreiter
1d ago

they cant afford to pay the sales tax and few of them have insurance...impound their cars until the dealer repos them

Reply
2
