Expired tags on your car? Missouri highway patrol says it’s time to register your vehicle

Has your car registration expired during the pandemic, or have you kept temporary tags on long past the date to register? The Missouri State Highway Patrol says you could face a ticket if you don’t update your registration.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the highway patrol offered a 60-day grace period for expired license plates and temporary tags. But two years after that window closed, many cars are still traveling without an up-to-date registration.

“When something is rolling down the road and they haven’t had a title for a year or six months, that’s irresponsible,” Sgt. Bill Lowe told KMBC News . “I’ve seen temp tags that are expired from 2017.”

Lowe added that the long-expired grace period has been abused by drivers, and warned that the state highway patrol is ticketing vehicles with out-of-date plates or temporary tags.

If your vehicle is already registered in Missouri, you must renew its registration before the current one expires. If your registration has already expired, renew it as soon as possible to avoid hefty late fees or other penalties.

How to register or renew your vehicle

Driving a new car, or just moved to Kansas City?

In Missouri, you have 30 days since buying a vehicle or moving to the state to get your car registered. Here are the state’s titling and registration requirements . If your plates expired, you can renew them online , over the phone by calling 573-751-1957, by mail or in person .

In Kansas, you have 60 days to register your car when you buy one or move. Here are Kansas’ titling and registration resources . You can renew a vehicle registration using the iKan mobile app .

Do you have more questions about transportation in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .