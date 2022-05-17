Mac and cheese gets an upgrade with wine-braised fennel

More than the semolina, tapioca or rice pudding itself, it was the spoonful of jam I liked best. The adult in charge of the jar would land a blob of red in the middle of each bowl of white, and the jam would sink slightly and spread into a pink puddle. It wasn’t just at home that we had semolina with jam; we had it at school, too, and, like custard, there were no ambivalent kids: you either didn’t like it or you did. Years later, I would make myself semolina when I got home late, eat it while watching TV, then leave the pan to soak overnight.

