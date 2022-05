A 15-year-old boy is being charged with terroristic threats after Latrobe police said he threatened another juvenile. A report about the incident was made to the department’s Greater Latrobe school resource officer and police said they seized “items of evidentiary value” during the investigation. There was no danger to school buildings or staff members, police said. Authorities did not detail the nature of the threats in a news release.

LATROBE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO