Executive Vice President and Provost Eddy Rojas shared the following in an email to the University of St. Thomas community on May 17, 2022. . It’s my privilege to announce that Dr. Laura Dunham has accepted our offer to become dean of the Opus College of Business. A talented teacher, active researcher, sought-after consultant and mission-driven leader, Dr. Dunham is poised to build on Opus’ legacy of preparing highly principled, global business leaders committed to advancing the common good.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO